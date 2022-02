Airports Council International (ACI) is urging unity across the industry as the air transport sector works through the pandemic recovery. Speaking at the Singapore Airshow, ACI director general Luis Felipe de Oliveira said airports and airlines are working closely to re-establish routes. He pushed back at claims that IATA director general Willie Walsh has made about some airports “gouging” airlines with high fee increases to recoup losses, saying there was a disconnect between those comments and the real world. He said that in real terms, most airport fees had come down over the past 10 years.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 21 HOURS AGO