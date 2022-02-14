Bounty hunter returns in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

A review of this week’s The Book of Boba Fett, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” coming up just as soon as my big smile lets me get away with anything…. Return of the Jedi was perhaps the most memorable moviegoing experience of my childhood — the sequence in and around Jabba the Hutt’s palace in particular. Each time a familiar character appeared on screen for the first time in this film, the crowd erupted in applause. They didn’t have to be doing anything interesting — Lando Calrissian simply lowers his mask for a moment so we can be sure it’s Billy Dee Williams underneath — just reminding us of how much we loved them, and the Star Wars franchise as a whole. Their excitement got me excited, and made me feel part of something bigger than myself, as if some pop culture Force was flowing through all of us in that theater. I rode that wave of enthusiasm throughout the next two-plus hours, not even minding that the climax was largely a rehash of the first film, nor that even at nine, I was jaded enough to view the Ewoks as pandering to younger kids. It barely mattered whether the movie was good or not, because here were all our favorites, together again. (And, as far as any of us knew back then, for the last time.)

