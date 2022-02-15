Seymour woman shares experience of solo global trip

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2022-- Trust, inclusivity, always being of service, and going above and beyond are now major factors in creating the most meaningful customer experience, reports the 2022 X Index from Havas CX, Havas Group’s global customer experience network. The X Index, which is in its fourth year, surveyed 50,000 consumers across nine markets (U.S, UK, France, China, Brazil, Turkey, India, Portugal and Spain) and evaluated the customer experience performance of 500 brands. It found that while seamlessness, simplicity and efficiency are still imperative to customer experience, brands must also fulfill citizen expectations to satisfy consumers.
Comments / 0