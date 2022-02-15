Seymour woman shares experience of solo global trip

My two-week trip to southern Italy was originally supposed to take place in May 2020, but my plans were derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and postponed until November 2021. On the bright side, the pandemic’s uncertainties definitely made me appreciate my ability to travel internationally more, and allowed me more time to teach myself a bit of the language, and research and plan where I wanted to go when I finally set foot in Italy. While I expected to learn a lot about Italian culture, I also came home with a new perspective on many aspects of life. Here are a few things each region of Italy taught me as a solo traveler.

