EU Watchdog Calls for Ban on Surveillance Tool Pegasus

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The European Union's data protection watchdog called on Tuesday for a ban on the controversial spyware tool Pegasus, developed by Israeli-based NSO Group. The EDPS said use of Pegasus might lead to an "unprecedented level of intrusiveness, able to interfere with the most intimate aspects of...

