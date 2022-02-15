ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tilak Nagar: Delhi man held over rape of 87-year-old woman

By Long Reads
BBC
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping an 87-year-old woman in India's national capital, Delhi. Police said the man was a sweeper who lived close to the woman's home in the city's Tilak Nagar area. The woman, who is bedridden, was alone at home on Sunday afternoon...

www.bbc.co.uk

TheDailyBeast

Suspect Arrested in Brutal Rape and Murder of 20-Year-Old Autistic Woman

Police in Sacramento, California, have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the brutal rape and murder of a 20-year-old autistic woman who went out for a walk on Jan. 27 and was never seen alive again. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jim Barnes announced the news at a press conference late Friday, several days after the body of Emma Roark was found in a secluded area near the American River. Police say DNA evidence led them to Mikilo Morgan Rawls, a transient with a lengthy rap sheet. The circumstances surrounding Roark’s murder remain unclear. Authorities say she left her home to go for a walk around noon on Jan. 27 but never made it back. A GoFundMe organized by her mother to help locate her immediately after her disappearance noted she was “at risk with Autism.” “She went for a walk to the river and never came back,” the GoFundMe said. After police announced the arrest, Roark’s mother, Celeste, shared the news on Facebook, writing: “This is the monster who killed my daughter. May he never have a moments rest in prison.” Police described Roark’s death as “a very gruesome crime” perpetrated by a “type of evil,” but they declined to provide further details on the killing. “You can’t unsee this. This is as bad as it gets,” Barnes told reporters.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Vice

26-Year-Old Woman Sentenced to Death Over WhatsApp Messages

A woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan was sentenced to death over allegedly blasphemous messages and images retrieved from her WhatsApp conversations with a man whose unwanted advances she earlier rejected. The accused, 26-year-old Aneeqa Ateeq, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with sharing images and a status deemed disrespectful to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
890kdxu.com

Man arrested for raping 7-year-old in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KDXU) – St. George Police arrested 40-year-old Jaime Cruz on Friday for reportedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl. Investigators have been looking into the case since September, when the child’s mother called the police to report the assault. According to arrest documents, Cruz was watching...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
cbs12.com

Florida man accused of raping 12-year-old runaway

DELTONA, Fla. (WPEC) — Investigators say DNA evidence linked a transient to the rape of a young runaway girl in central Florida. The Volusia Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Brian T. Young on a charge of sexual battery. Investigators said it happened after the 12-year-old girl ran away from the...
DELTONA, FL
BBC

Men jailed after woman held hostage and raped in Leigh

Three men who held a woman hostage and took turns raping her during an 11-hour ordeal have been jailed. Adrian Voicu, 31, Sandokan Pachiu, 40, and Constantin Dumitru, 24, subjected the 44-year-old victim to "sickening and horrific" abuse in June last year. Greater Manchester Police said the woman was lured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man admits killing 84-year-old Nuneaton woman at her home

A man has admitted killing an 84 year-old woman who was found dead at her house in Nuneaton. Mildred Whitmore was found strangled at her house in College Street last June, police said. She was found by officers after a report raising concern. Chase Kelly, 31, of no fixed-abode, had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
myrtlebeachonline.com

Chester woman was raped, killed 46 years ago, now SC man to face trial based on DNA

A South Carolina man charged with the 1976 rape and murder of a Chester woman, a case that went unsolved for decades, is scheduled for trial this week. Charles Ugvine Coleman, 66, of Union, was arrested in October 2020. South Carolina law enforcement officials said his DNA linked him to the death of Ann Wilson of Chester, officials and arrest warrants said.
CHESTER, SC
ABC4

Utah man could face life imprisonment after raping 13-year-old girl

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged with raping a minor and faces up to life in prison. Court documents show 42-year-old Shawn Michael Smith was found guilty of a first-degree felony rape charge. Court documents say the incident first happened back in 2003 which remained an unsolved rape case.  Authorities say […]
UTAH STATE
q13fox.com

Lynnwood man arrested for alleged rape of 7-year-old he was babysitting

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A Lynnwood man was arrested on Thursday for first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation following allegations that he sexually abused a 7-year-old he was babysitting. According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, the 21-year-old suspect was hired by the family via an online babysitting service in...
LYNNWOOD, WA
BBC

Oldham torture and kidnap: 'Sadistic' man and woman jailed

A "remorseless and sadistic" man and woman have been jailed for the violent kidnap and torture of a man. Steven Wynnyk, 41, and Sarah Davies, 33, stole hundreds of pounds from the victim, who is in his 40s, during the attack in Oldham. He was beaten with a metal pole...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistani court acquits model's killer on parents' pardon

A Pakistani man sentenced to life in prison in 2019 for strangling his sister, a model on social media, was acquitted of murder Monday after his parents pardoned him under Islamic law, an attorney for the man's family said.Waseem Azeem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to killing Qandeel Baloch, 26, for posting what he called “shameful” pictures on Facebook. He was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison but his parents had sought his release, said Sardar Mahboob, a lawyer who represents Azeem and his family.Islamic law in Pakistan allows a murder victim’s family to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Lucy Letby: Nurse appears in court accused of baby murders

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies on a neonatal unit has appeared in court ahead of her trial. Lucy Letby, 32, of Hereford, denies murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016. She also denies attempting to murder five...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ramarni Crosby: Three boys charged over 16-year-old's death

Three more teenagers have been charged on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old in Gloucestershire. Ramarni Crosby, from Frampton on Severn, suffered multiple stab wounds on 15 December in Stratton Road, Gloucester. The boys, two aged 16 and one aged 15, all from Gloucester,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man charged with mother-of-four Marena Shaban's murder

A man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-four who died in the entrance to her home. Marena Shaban, 41, suffered multiple stab wounds at the apartment block on North Holme, in Bordesley Green, Birmingham, on 28 January, West Midlands Police said. Mohammed Arfan, 42, from Sladefield Road,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Florida Woman Stabbed Two People, Pushed 87-Year-Old in Neighborhood Spat over Leaves: Cops

A woman stabbed two people and pushed their elderly mother in a spat over leaves, according to cops in Palm Bay, Florida. Kyong Sil Moulton, 66, allegedly claimed the man punched her, and his sister repeatedly slapped her, but surveillance footage allegedly showed Moulton was the aggressor while the man tried to back away as the women struggled. Officers did not say anything about seeing a punch.
PALM BAY, FL
The Independent

Rapist jailed for terrifying attack on victim during 34-hour ordeal

A man has been jailed for life after raping and stabbing his victim in the throat during a terrifying 34-hour hostage ordeal.Luke Ward was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday to serve a minimum of 14 years behind bars, having previously admitted attempted murder, four counts of rape and a sexual assault, West Midlands Police said.Ward forced his way into the woman’s home in the early hours of August 18 before repeatedly raping her – even assaulting her after having already stabbed her in the neck.He refused to get medical help for the woman, after inflicting a grave injury...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY

