ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

No. 22 Wyoming aims to extend expectations-defying rise

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWyoming has gone from being picked to finish at the bottom of the Mountain West Conference to playing this week with a rare...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Burton hits 2 FTs in 2nd OT, Northwestern beats Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton hit two tiebreaking free throws in the closing seconds, Jillian Brown scored a career-high 18 points, and Northwestern beat a top-four team for the first time in 40 years, squeezing past No. 4 Michigan 71-69 in double overtime. The Wildcats (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) had not beaten a team ranked this high since taking out No. 3 Long Beach on Jan. 16, 1982. Their most recent victory over a top-five opponent was over No. 5 Ohio State on No. 5 Ohio State on Jan. 14, 2016. Burton made up for a rough afternoon when she made those winning free throws after getting fouled on an inbounds pass. The Wildcats’ star finished with 13 points on 2-for-13 shooting to go with 13 assists. Naz Hillmon scored 16 and became the fourth Michigan player with 2,000 points.
EVANSTON, IL
KEYT

States report heavy betting on this year’s Super Bowl

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Legal betting on this year’s Super Bowl was heavy in the first five states to report results. Nevada saw nearly $180 million in bets, New Jersey saw nearly $144 million, Illinois saw over $60 million, Mississippi saw nearly $6.4 million and Montana saw nearly $700,000. With more states approving legal sports betting, this year’s Super Bowl was sure to break records. The American Gaming Association predicted last week that $7.6 billion would be wagered on the NFL championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. That total also included bets made with illegal bookmakers.
NFL
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming cracks Top 25 for first time since 2015

LARAMIE -- Jeff Linder said he doesn't focus on national rankings. Wyoming's second-year head coach is way too busy trying to win games and navigate one of the most competitive conference seasons in recent memory. But don't think for a second Linder wasn't thrilled to see his team slide into...
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Wyoming State
KEYT

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Ap#Cowboys#Air Force#Gonzaga
coloradohometownweekly.com

Girls basketball: No. 5 Monarch drops the hammer on No. 10 Columbine

LITTLETON — Even without one of its best players, Monarch girls basketball has proven that it ranks among the best of the best teams in Class 5A. On Monday night, in a twice-rescheduled matchup at No. 10 Columbine, the No. 5 Coyotes came out firing on all cylinders before putting away the Rebels in a 54-40 finish. In doing so, they improved to 19-1 on the season, their only blemish a five-point loss against Rocky Mountain just a few weeks earlier.
COLUMBINE, CO
94.9 KYSS FM

Very Cool! Meet Montana’s Nominee for NFL Fan of the Year

It was a pretty eventful NFL season that just wrapped up with the Super Bowl over the weekend. And for Griz fans, the Super Bowl MVP turned out to be a bit of a familiar face. How familiar? How about "he played for a Big Sky Conference rival and played multiple times inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium" kind of familiar? You just never know who you'll see playing on Saturdays that could end up doing big things on Sundays.
NFL
myhits106.com

Oreshkina Wins At No. 1 Singles As WY Falls At KS

The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team’s three-match winning streak was snapped Sunday as the Cowgirls traveled to Kansas for a pair of matches. The Jayhawks won the first match of the day, 4-0 and then took match two, 5-1. In the second match of the day, Maria Oreshkina was victorious...
LARAMIE, WY
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Feb. 13, 2022

Teams have finished ten weeks of the boys' high school basketball season in Wyoming. This is our latest update to the boys' standings based upon games reported to WyoPreps as of Feb. 12, 2022. Teams are listed by their conference record first and any head-to-head tiebreaker. Then, they are listed...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
KEYT

Jackson, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs in rematch, 99-97

DALLAS (AP) — Reggie Jackson scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Dallas Mavericks in the final minute for a 99-97 victory to earn another split in another two-game set between the teams. Luka Doncic had 23 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter two nights after scoring 28 of his career-high 51 points in the first of Dallas’ 112-105 win. The LA victory in the rematch meant splits in all three two-game home sets over two seasons for teams that have met in the first round of the playoffs the past two years. The Clippers won both of those series.
NBA
golobos.com

New Mexico Welcomes No. 22 Wyoming to The Pit on Tuesday Night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team returns to conference action on Tuesday night when it hosts No. 22 Wyoming. Tipoff at The Pit is 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Stadium/Mountain West Network and the Lobo Radio Network. Fans attending the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WyoPreps

Glenrock Girls Prevail in Overtime Vs. Lusk

The Glenrock girls basketball team has their sights set on a state tournament berth which would be their first since 2009. The Herders are 11-7 overall and earned a split over the weekend with a 46-39 overtime win over Lusk and a 55-41 road loss to Pine Bluffs. In that...
GLENROCK, WY
WyoPreps

Kelly Walsh Boys Use 4th Quarter Surge to Upend Laramie

Kelly Walsh certainly is one of the contenders for the 4A boy's basketball state championship and the Trojans swept their weekend games with wins over Laramie and Cheyenne South. In Friday's nights game with Laramie, KW put together a nice run in the 4th quarter to win it 64-46. Davis Crilly was sharp with 23 points and 9 rebounds while David Deboer threw in 12. Laramie was paced by Morris Mahlon with 16 with Levi Brown contributing 14.
LARAMIE, WY
saturdaytradition.com

4-star WR includes pair of B1G programs in Top 10

A 4-star wide receiver out of Arizona is considering two B1G schools for his commitment. Kyler Kasper, a heavily-recruited receiver in the 2023 class, has whittled his list of considerations down to 10 programs. The two B1G schools to make the cut are Iowa and Ohio State. He’s also including UCLA, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, Arizona State, Oregon and Miami (FL).
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Collin Morikawa Announces His Decision On The PGA Tour

When the Saudi-backed Super Golf League eventually kicks off, star golfer Collin Morikawa won’t be part of it. In a news conference on Tuesday, Morikawa confirmed he’s staying with the PGA Tour. “I’m all for the PGA Tour,” the two-time major champion said this morning.
GOLF
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Opens Up About Nebraska Injury Frustration

Following the 2021 season, longtime Nebraska starting quarterback Adrian Martinez announced his decision to leave the program. Just a few weeks later, Martinez announced he transferred to Kansas State. With his Huskers career officially in the rearview, Martinez revealed one frustration he had with the program. During a recent episode...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy