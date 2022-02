We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 DAYS AGO