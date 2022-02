After falling down 15-8 after 1 quarter of play, the JV Lady Lightning battled back to tie the game at the half. The second half was a back and fourth battle. Bay City Central would hit a couple huge 3 pointers, but Lapeer was able to withstand those and stay within striking distance. Carley Hoover scored a bucket with 16 seconds left to play to take a one point lead and held on to win the game. Madison Spanicciati had a game 20 points. Lilly Young added 12 points. Carley Hoover and Mya McKenna both scored 5 points. Sephora Miller and Hannah Dennis both added 2 points. Carmen Pappas conclued the scoring with 1 point. Next game for the JV Lady Lightning will be Tuesday, February 15th as they hit the road to Flint Carmen Ainsworth. Tipoff is set for 5:30.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO