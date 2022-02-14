ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Enjoy this new Silk Sonic song....which is actually a remake of a 1983 song

By Andrea Dresdale
mix965tulsa.com
 2 days ago

On Monday, Valentine's Day, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak -- the chart-topping duo known as Silk Sonic -- gifted fans with a romantic new song, which was actually their version of a song originally released in 1983....

www.mix965tulsa.com

Comments / 0

Related
rapradar.com

Album: Kid Capri ‘The Love’

Kid Capri celebrates his birthday with the release of his new album, The Love. Dubbed his first LP in over 24 years, the legendary and 55-year-old DJ, producer and rapper provides 19 tracks lead by “Uptown” featuring his daughter Vina Love. Other tracks include “Sucka Free”, “This How...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Rosalía Shares Video for New Song “Saoko”: Watch

Rosalía has shared a new song from her forthcoming LP Motomami, which drops March 18 via Columbia. It’s called “Saoko” and it arrives with a Valentin Petit–directed new music video in tow. Check it out below. Motomami is the long-awaited follow-up to Rosalía’s 2018 Grammy-winning...
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

Lizzo confirms new music is imminent, shares video of her back in the studio

Lizzo is gearing up for her next music era and, in a late Tuesday night teaser, confirmed she is back in the studio with some industry heavy hitters. Sharing a silent Instagram Story — complete with a shushing emoji — of her putting her feet up at the studio, the camera pans over to songwriters Max Martin and Benny Blanco, who appear to be bopping approvingly along to a tune.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruno Mars
energy941.com

Silk Sonic Drop New Cover “Love’s Train”

Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars, better known as Silk Sonic dropped off a surprise song for Valentine’s Day. “Love’s Train,” is a rendition of the Confunkshun hit and is perfectly sung by the duo.
MUSIC
UPI News

'Fortnite' launches Silk Sonic collaboration

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Fortnite is launching a new collaboration with music duo Silk Sonic. The battle royale video game shared plans Thursday for the "Icon Series" in-game skins, radio station and player tournament inspired by Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. "Icon Radio," a new radio station featuring...
VIDEO GAMES
Register Citizen

Silk Sonic Brings the Seventies to Fortnite

Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are joining the world of Fortnite. On Thursday, Fortnite‘s developer Epic Games announced that music by the duo will be featured in a new radio station for the game, while fans of Silk Sonic — and their Seventies vibe — will get to dress their characters in outfits inspired by them.
VIDEO GAMES
Billboard

The 50 Best Love Songs of the 21st Century: Staff List

They don’t write ’em like they used to? Well, maybe not as often as they used to — look at the top of the Billboard charts in the 20th century and chances are you won’t find nearly as high a percentage of love songs as you might have decades earlier. Where once the love song essentially marked a sort of default mode for pop music, today top 40 encompasses more subjects than ever: Identity, sexuality, personal struggles, not talking about Bruno, and countless others.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Las Vegas#Abc Audio#The Dolby Live
illinoisnewsnow.com

Listen to new nothing,nowhere. song, “Sledgehammer”

Nothing,nowhere. has released a new single called “Sledgehammer.”. While not a cover of the 1986 Peter Gabriel hit, “Sledgehammer” does trace its origins to an existing song: “Hammer,” a track off nothing,nowhere.’s 2018 album, Ruiner. “For me [‘Sledgehammer’] is about reflecting on where I’m...
MUSIC
q106fm.com

Alt-J releases new ﻿’The Dream’﻿ song, “The Actor”

Alt-J has released a new song called “The Actor,” a track off the band’s upcoming album, The Dream. In a tweet, the “Left Hand Free” trio describes “The Actor” as “kind of like an alternative re-telling of John Belushi’s death, or the events leading up to it.” You can download the tune now via digital outlets.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Metz Share New Song “Demolition Row”: Listen

Toronto-based trio Metz have shared a new single. It’s called “Demolition Row” and it appears on on an upcoming split 7" with Chris Rowley’s group Adulkt Life. The EP arrives March 4 via What’s Your Rupture. Check out “Demolition Row” below. Metz released...
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

Jonathan Davis Reveals Which Korn Song New Listeners Should Check Out First

"Have you heard Korn?" That may seem like an odd question when you consider the band has just released their 14th studio album, providing one of the most prolific careers of any group since the '90s, but there actually could be those still discovering the band for the first time. With that in mind, Revolver recently asked Jonathan Davis which song amongst the band's extensive catalog he would recommend as a starting point for first-time listeners.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Grammy
hiphop-n-more.com

Russ Returns with New Song ‘Handsomer’: Listen

During a recent live session on Instagram, Russ revealed that he might get back to one song a week schedule soon. While that has not happened yet, it feels like he is in a mood to give away lots of new music for his fans. After delivering the rap heavy album CHOMP 2 at end of 2021, he returned to his R&B flow with ‘Remember‘ a few weeks ago. He is following it up tonight with another one called ‘Handsomer’.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Which Genre Would You Sing on ‘American Song Contest’?

NBC’s newest competition series, American Song Contest, is right around the corner featuring hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. American Song Contest mirrors the format of the popular european series, Eurovision. 56 participants will battle it out for the title of best original song. This new series will feature...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best New Songs

While completing your legally obligated daily Paste reading session this week, you may have noticed that music is publishing a lot of lists. You’re in luck because we have more, just like this one. Did we mention you’re also legally obligated to send us photos of your pets? Don’t worry, we’ll let it slide. While you get your furry (or scaly) friend to pose for the camera, why not throw on The Cool Kids’ latest throwback jam or SASAMI’s new single? Dance like no one is watching to illuminati hotties, and maybe a quick Scott Hardware serenade while you’re at it. Give your companions a kiss on Paste’s behalf, and check out some of our favorite tracks of the week.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

15 New Songs Out Today

ALT-J - "THE ACTOR" alt-J's anticipated fourth album The Dream arrives this Friday, and here's one more single: "The Actor." Like the previous singles, it finds alt-J showing off a more relaxed, chiller side, and here's what they say about the inspiration behind this one: "Hollywood, 1982. Another hopeful young movie star arrives in search of The Dream. What follows is a tale of desperation, drugs and death in LA’s most famous hotel. It’s ‘The Actor’."
MUSIC
Highsnobiety

Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50: Best New Songs

It's a good day to update your playlist. And you're in luck, because it's Friday and a new edition of Highsnobiety Soundsystem 50 is here! This iteration of HS50 is packed with the hottest new releases, bangers, big chunes, and good vibes. Tune into this 50-track-strong musical treat below, and while you're at it, learn a bit about just what makes this week's releases so extraordinary via our curator's top picks:
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Muni Long Teases New Song ‘Dat Pain’

Muni Long is riding the wave of success with Billboard hit ‘Hrs & Hrs,’ but the singer-songwriter isn’t resting on the laurels of that win. Instead, the rising star (who first hit the scene under her birth name Priscilla Renea) has begun to tease a new track ‘Dat Pain.’
MUSIC
wfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Portugal. The Man shares a swirling new song!

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too. Portugal. The Man are getting us all revved up for their new release by dropping a new single, “What, Me Worry?”. The yet untiled ninth album will be out in June and is produced by Jeff Bhasker (Kanye West, Harry Styles).
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy