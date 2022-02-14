Enjoy this new Silk Sonic song....which is actually a remake of a 1983 song

While completing your legally obligated daily Paste reading session this week, you may have noticed that music is publishing a lot of lists. You’re in luck because we have more, just like this one. Did we mention you’re also legally obligated to send us photos of your pets? Don’t worry, we’ll let it slide. While you get your furry (or scaly) friend to pose for the camera, why not throw on The Cool Kids’ latest throwback jam or SASAMI’s new single? Dance like no one is watching to illuminati hotties, and maybe a quick Scott Hardware serenade while you’re at it. Give your companions a kiss on Paste’s behalf, and check out some of our favorite tracks of the week.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO