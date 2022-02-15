Spain January CPI rose 6.1% over 12 months, INE’s final data show

Asian equities have extended their recovery today, and Europe's Stoxx 600 is also up. Equities in Asia extended their recovery and Europe's Stoxx 600 is up for the fourth consecutive session. US futures are, however, trading lower ahead of the January CPI figure. Benchmark 10-year bond yields are mostly firmer, with the US 10-year hovering around 1.95%. European yields are 2-4 bp higher, and peripheral-core spreads are widening a little. The dovish hold by Sweden's Riksbank has the krona joining the yen as the laggards today, which have seen most major and emerging market currencies edge higher. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is posting small gains for the fourth consecutive session. Gold made a new marginal high for the month but met sellers around $1836, pushing it back toward $1830. The unexpectedly large drawdown in US oil stocks (4.75 million barrels, the biggest decline since last September) had helped March WTI regain the $90 handle after a brief bout of profit-taking. US natural gas prices are steadiest, while Europe's benchmark was a little softer. Copper is up for a second day, while iron ore jumped by more than 5% after yesterday's 1.75% loss snapped a six-day advance.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO