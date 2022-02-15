ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain January CPI rose 6.1% over 12 months, INE’s final data show

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Spanish consumer prices rose 6.1% year-on-year in January, final official data showed on Tuesday, up from a first flash estimate...

erienewsnow.com

No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January

America's rising prices were unrelenting in January. Another key inflation measure showed prices rising more than expected last month. The producer price index, which tracks average price changes America's producers get paid for their goods and services over time, rose 9.7% in the 12 months ended in January, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. That was far higher than economists had expected, albeit a 0.1 percentage point decrease from the revised series high set at the end of 2021.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK wages hit by inflation, unemployment rate steady

LONDON (Reuters) - Workers in Britain saw their earnings shrink when adjusted for inflation in late 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, adding to signs of a growing squeeze on living standards in the country. Regular earnings fell by 0.8% in real terms using statisticians’ preferred CPIH...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Q4 Growth Confirmed, Dec Trade in Deficit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone economic growth slowed sharply quarter-on-quarter as expected in the last three months of 2021, data confirmed on Tuesday, as activity was hit by another wave of COVID-19 infections and surging prices that cut into disposable incomes. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed its earlier...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. producer prices surge in January

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
BUSINESS
Axios

Wholesale prices rose 1% in January

An index of wholesale prices rose 9.7% compared to a year ago, remaining near all-time high levels since 2010 when the government started collecting the data. Why it matters: The Producer Price Index (PPI) is a key leading indicator for the prices that consumers eventually see. These wholesale prices that companies pay for goods are often passed on to customers in the form of retail price increases.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's factory inflation hits 6-month low on government curbs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in six months in January, official data showed on Wednesday, as government measures to control surging raw material costs weighed on producer prices. The producer price index (PPI) increased 9.1% from a year ago, the data showed, slower...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices jump 9.7% in January, further evidence of red-hot inflation

Wholesale prices accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.7% in January from the year-ago period, slightly below the 12-year high of 9.8% notched in November and December. But in an unexpected turn, prices rose 1% in January on a monthly basis – well above the revised gain of 0.4% in December.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Wholesale prices likely surged again in January as inflation accelerates

Wholesale prices likely accelerated again in January as strong consumer demand and pandemic-related supply-chain snarls continued to fuel the highest inflation in decades. The Labor Department is releasing the producer price index on Tuesday morning, providing a fresh look at just how hot inflation ran in January. Economists expect the gauge – which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers – to show that prices surged 0.5% in January from the previous month.
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Strange weather: Hot PPI, cool Empire State

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. STRANGE WEATHER: HOT PPI, COOL EMPIRE STATE (1006 EST/1506 GMT) Data released on Tuesday did little to assuage investor fears that the Federal...
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Will inflation peak this week? 14 Feb – 19 Feb, 2022

Will inflation peak this week? 14 Feb – 19 Feb, 2022. Six significant inflation rate figures will keep investors on their toes almost every day of this week, with the most important data concentrated on Wednesday trading. Bear in mind the expectations for most of the inflation data figures...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's retail inflation tops 6% but no rate rise seen for now

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's retail inflation has gone over the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band, accelerating to a seven-month high just above 6% in January, though economists don't expect this to lead to a rate hike in the near future. Warning...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

India's Jan WPI Inflation In Double Digits For 10th Month

India's wholesale price index stayed in the double digits in January, for the 10th month in a row, as firms grapple with rising input costs and more pass on higher prices to consumers. Wholesale prices in January rose 12.96% from a year earlier, less than the previous month's 13.56%, government...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BoE to raise rates again in March, inflation to peak soon after

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will raise interest rates faster than previously thought to tame surging inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who significantly upgraded their forecasts for consumer price rises. A near 30-year high inflation rate in December pressured Britain's central bank to raise...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

Colombia GDP growth slowed in 4th quarter but hit record in 2021

BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s economic growth probably slowed in the final quarter of 2021, but is expected to have hit a new annual record after authorities lifted coronavirus curbs and adopted expansive policies, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. According to the median forecast from 16 analysts, Colombia’s...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin’s Price Drops $1K in Minutes as January CPI Comes at 7.5%

Consumer Price Index numbers are up, revealing an increase in inflation rates. Bitcoin’s price lost $1K in response. Bitcoin’s price tumbled by about $1,000 in less than a few minutes as the numbers for January’s consumer price index came on. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is used...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Is The U.S. January CPI Anti-Climactic?

Asian equities have extended their recovery today, and Europe's Stoxx 600 is also up. Equities in Asia extended their recovery and Europe's Stoxx 600 is up for the fourth consecutive session. US futures are, however, trading lower ahead of the January CPI figure. Benchmark 10-year bond yields are mostly firmer, with the US 10-year hovering around 1.95%. European yields are 2-4 bp higher, and peripheral-core spreads are widening a little. The dovish hold by Sweden's Riksbank has the krona joining the yen as the laggards today, which have seen most major and emerging market currencies edge higher. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is posting small gains for the fourth consecutive session. Gold made a new marginal high for the month but met sellers around $1836, pushing it back toward $1830. The unexpectedly large drawdown in US oil stocks (4.75 million barrels, the biggest decline since last September) had helped March WTI regain the $90 handle after a brief bout of profit-taking. US natural gas prices are steadiest, while Europe's benchmark was a little softer. Copper is up for a second day, while iron ore jumped by more than 5% after yesterday's 1.75% loss snapped a six-day advance.
ECONOMY

