Olympics-Biathlon-Norway win brilliant relay gold after ROC collapse

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -Norway roared back to pull off a stunning win in the men’s 4×7.5km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday following a sensational collapse on the final shoot by Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The middle two legs of the...

