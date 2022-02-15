ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Figure skating-Shelved medal ceremony tough for ‘tight’ Team USA

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – The camaraderie of Team USA’s figure skaters has been on full display at the Beijing Olympics, adding to the disappointment for its members of a postponed team-event awards ceremony in the wake of Russian Kamila Valieva’s doping case. The International Olympic Committee (IOC)...

