We have a pretty good idea of when, where and how much snow will fall across southern Michigan in a couple of days. We also have to talk about some freezing rain. The next storm is taking a somewhat similar track to the early February snowstorm. The southern half of Lower Michigan will be the stretch with the heaviest precipitation. The band of heaviest snow should also fall somewhere in the southern half of Lower Michigan.

DETROIT, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO