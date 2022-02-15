ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Gulf markets down; Dubai gains on strong earnings

By Reuters
 18 hours ago
Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Gulf bourses fell on Tuesday, mirroring sentiment across the globe, as investors contemplated the implications of a potentially imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices eased as investors scooped up profits from the previous day's rally to seven-year highs, although lingering concerns that Russia might invade Ukraine and disrupt energy supplies limited losses.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.2% after posting its best day in nearly two months on Monday.

The kingdom's consumer price index rose 1.2% in January from a year earlier, fuelled by higher transport prices, government data showed on Tuesday.B8N2RV00N

Sahara International Petrochemical Company (2310.SE) shed over 1% after it said on Monday that its plants Al Waha And SAMAPCO would go on scheduled maintenance.

However, shares of advertising company Tihama (4070.SE) advanced more than 6%, rising for a third session.

On Thursday, Capital Market Authority approved Tihama's request to reduce its capital.

In Abu Dhabi, the index (.FTFADGI) was down 0.3%.

The Qatari index (.QSI) fell 0.4% with Qatar National Bank (QNBK.QA) down 1%, on course to extend losses from the previous session when it traded ex-dividend.

Bucking the trend, Dubai's main share index (.DFMGI) rose 0.4%, boosted by Air Arabia (AIRA.DU) which jumped over 10% in its biggest daily gain since April.

The airline posted a full-year profit and proposed a dividend.

Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) said on Monday it had recorded its highest ever property sales in 2021. Shares were up nearly 1%.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares rallied on Wednesday as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises, delivering investors a measure of relief. The tension between world powers over the Ukraine situation, which...
WORLD
International Business Times

Nasdaq Futures Jump 2% On Signs Of Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Wall Street futures surged on Tuesday on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between the Russia and Ukraine, with investors also awaiting key inflation data for clues on the path of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Russia said some of its military units were returning to their bases...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The euro held on to overnight gains in early Asian trade on Wednesday having jumped on reports that some Russian forces had moved away from the Ukraine border, though, with tensions still elevated, the common currency failed to make further progress. The Russian defence...
MARKETS
Reuters

Buyout firm Sylvan Group acquires 4 Singapore healthcare firms for $140.5 mln

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Singapore-based The Sylvan Group, backed by members of the Hyundai and Rockefeller families, said on Wednesday that it had bought majority stakes in four Singapore healthcare and pharmaceutical firms for $140.5 million. Kyungsun Chung, co-founder and a managing partner of Sylvan, an impact investor, said...
WORLD
Treasury Wine shares surge as ex-China growth begins to pay off

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates (TWE.AX) said on Wednesday its operating earnings outside mainland China jumped 28%, underpinned by growth in its luxury and premium brands, sending shares of the world's largest standalone winemaker nearly 12% higher. Treasury has had to re-direct supply to the United States, Europe...
ECONOMY
LIVE MARKETS No matter Ukraine, investors turn less bullish on EU stocks

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NO MATTER UKRAINE, INVESTORS TURN LESS BULLISH ON EU STOCKS (1110 EST/1610 GMT) Even before Monday's selloff amid concerns of an imminent Ukraine/Russia...
STOCKS
Stocks Gain Ground, Oil Prices Fall as Ukraine Tensions Ease

Technology companies led a rebound for stocks on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed signs that tensions might ease over the Russian military buildup on Ukraine's border. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%. The gain snapped a three-day losing streak and nearly made up for all of its losses last week....
STOCKS
Asian markets mostly lower as investors watch Ukraine tensions

TOKYO — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a decline on Wall Street, amid concerns about rising tensions in Ukraine over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on their border. Japanese shares started with a boost from bargain-hunting after recent losses, but the buying quickly...
WORLD
Japan leads gains in Asia as China's January inflation slows more than expected

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade. China's consumer price index for January rose 0.9% as compared with a year ago, according to official data released Wednesday. Russia's government announced Tuesday that Moscow is starting to return some troops at the Ukrainian border, though NATO's chief warned that the...
BUSINESS
Most Gulf markets rise as Ukraine tensions boost oil

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Most Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time drove oil prices to seven-year peaks, though Dubai slipped on losses in the real estate and industrials sectors. Crude was at $94.55 a barrel by 1107 GMT on fears...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Asian Markets Track Wall St Losses On Ukraine Conflict Fears

Asian markets fell and oil prices rallied Monday after the United States warned Russia could attack Ukraine within days as diplomatic efforts to prevent a war appeared to fail, while fears over inflation were also keeping traders on edge. The losses matched a sell-off in New York and Europe on...
WORLD
TSX tracks global rally, shaking off pullback in oil prices

TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by a rally in global equity markets after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 150.04 points, or 0.7%, at 21,502.55. "We are...
STOCKS
US STOCKS-Futures slide on fears of potential Russian attack on Ukraine

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Futures down: Dow 0.79%, S&P 0.90%, Nasdaq 1.06%. Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell nearly 1% on Monday, pointing to a fresh round of declines on Wall Street with investors rattled by warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.
STOCKS
FOREX-Euro bruised by Ukraine tensions, Fed hike talk

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The euro edged up a little in Asian trading, but was still nursing bruises after two sessions of sharp losses as tensions in Eastern Europe pushed demand for the dollar and the safe-haven yen. Central bank policy was also top of mind for investors...
MARKETS
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

