Wolves strengthened their top-four hopes with a 2-0 win at hapless Tottenham, whose own ambitions suffered a big blow.Bruno Lage’s side scored twice in the opening 20 minutes, through Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker to lay the foundations of the triumph.Not many will have fancied Wolves’ chances of competing for the Champions League places this season but they have gone under the radar nicely and with this result moved above Spurs and into seventh.They thoroughly deserved their victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and, once they got in front, it was not until the final 20 minutes that Spurs...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO