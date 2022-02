Junior, Porter Mandurano, from Platteville High School and a member of the Belmont/Platteville Wrestling Team placed 1st in his weight class at the WIAA Regional Wrestling Meet at Prairie du Chien Saturday, February 12, 2022. Porter will advance to the WIAA Sectional Meet at Richland Center on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Porter will be joined by fellow teammate from Belmont High School Tanner Paulson. We would like to wish both wrestlers good luck as they advance in the tournament and represent both communities. The WIAA Sectional Meet will begin at 9:00 am at Richland Center,

