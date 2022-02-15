ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Speed skating-Norway to race ROC in men’s team pursuit final

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Norway will race the Russian Olympic Committee in the final of the men’s speed skating team pursuit at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, attempting to become the first team to win two...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
NBC Miami

Social Media Slams Decision to Let ROC's Kamila Valieva to Continue at Olympics

Kamila Valieva’s Olympic roller coaster will continue on Tuesday, and people are not happy about it. The 15-year-old Russian phenom was cleared to compete in the women’s singles event after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that she does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation into a failed drug test from before the 2022 Winter Olympics. Valieva tested positive for trimetazidine on Dec. 25 at Russian nationals and the test result came to light after she helped the ROC earn gold in the figure skating team event.
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva allowed to compete at Beijing after Cas hearing

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Winter Olympics after sport's highest court ruled "exceptional circumstances" meant the 15-year-old Russian figure skater should not be provisionally suspended for a failed drugs test.
The Associated Press

Russian skater Valieva awaits doping judgment at Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing at a hotel in Beijing wrapped up Monday...
