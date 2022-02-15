ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethiopia’s parliament lifts state of emergency early

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s parliament on Tuesday voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency declared in November when rebellious Tigrayan forces had threatened to march on the...

WFMZ-TV Online

Ethiopia Horn of Africa Hunger

Drought conditions have left an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa, according to the United Nations World Food Program. People in a region including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, the agency reported Tuesday, calling for immediate assistance to forestall a major humanitarian crisis. Drought conditions are affecting pastoral and farming communities across southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, south-eastern and northern Kenya, and south-central Somalia.
AFRICA
104.1 WIKY

Canada’s Ontario province declares state of emergency

(Reuters) – Canada’s Ontario province declared a state of emergency on Friday, amid the ongoing trucker protests against COVID mandates, Premier Doug Ford told reporters. “I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure,” Ford said in a press briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France's highest court upholds decision to drop Rwanda investigation

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, on Tuesday upheld a decision by investigative magistrates in 2018 to drop an investigation into the killing of Rwanda's then president in 1994, which triggered a genocide. Hutu politician Juvenal Habyarimana died in April 1994 when his plane...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

WHO gets supplies to Ethiopia’s Tigray but distribution lags

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency says it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region for the first time in six months, but fuel shortages are hampering distribution. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who considers the region...
HEALTH
BBC

The hidden side of Ethiopia's brutal civil war

For more than a year, Ethiopia has been gripped by civil war. But much of the brutal conflict has taken place away from the eyes of the international media, with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed banning what he views as "biased coverage". Fighting between federal government forces and...
AFRICA
Reuters

Chile anti-migrant protesters destroy camps in tense north

SANTIAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chilean protesters marched against immigration and crime in the Andean country's far north on Sunday, with some violent factions destroying belongings from migrant camps in the streets amid growing tension in the region over border controls. Photos showed protesters, many carrying Chilean flags, breaking up...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Russia's Parliament Asks Putin to Recognise Breakaway East Ukrainian Regions

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and the European Union told Moscow not to follow through. The move by the State Duma, if approved, could further inflame a wider standoff...
POLITICS
unicefusa.org

Emergency Relief for Children & Families in Drought-Stricken Ethiopia

Families are struggling for survival as a severe drought takes hold in four regions of Ethiopia. Three consecutive failed rainy seasons have led to severe water scarcity, killing livestock and crops, forcing families out of their homes and increasing the risk of disease and severe malnutrition. More than 6.8 million...
AFRICA
740thefan.com

Deal on EU tech rules possible by June, key lawmaker says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union lawmakers and countries could reach a deal by the end of June on proposed tech rules forcing online platforms to better police the internet despite differences in their approach, the lawmaker steering the negotiations said on Monday. The Digital Services Act (DSA) proposed by...
INTERNET
740thefan.com

US officials meet Tunisians civil society after dissolution of judicial body

TUNIS (Reuters) – U.S. officials have met with Tunisian civil society representatives amid Washington’s concern over the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council, the U.S. embassy in Tunisia said on Tuesday, escalating international pressure on President Kais Saied. Saied last week dissolved the council, one of the remaining...
U.S. POLITICS
740thefan.com

Michigan governor urges Canada to reopen key bridge, resolve blockade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday called on Canada to reopen a key bridge to traffic that has been snarled by large protests by truckers. Whitmer urged Canada to take steps to restore traffic on the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor that is crucial to the flow of auto parts and other goods.
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

French case closed over plane attack that sparked Rwanda genocide

France's top court on Tuesday confirmed that a probe should be closed into the shooting down of a presidential plane that triggered the 1994 Rwanda genocide, ending a two-decade legal saga. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal by families of people killed in the missile attack on president Juvenal Habyarimana's aircraft on April 6, 1994. They had asked judges to reverse a lower court's decision to abandon the case against people close to current President Paul Kagame. Relations between Paris and Kigali had long been strained by the probe and its associated arrest warrants.
POLITICS
wkzo.com

Mexican president suggests ‘pausing’ relations with Spain

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Wednesday pausing diplomatic relations with Spain, accusing Spanish authorities and companies of ransacking Mexico. Lopez Obrador said it was a matter of taking a “breather” and not of breaking diplomatic ties with Spain. He said “the relationship...
POLITICS
BBC

Guinea-Bissau's mystery deepens over drug-trafficking coup plot

At the beginning of the month, it looked like Guinea-Bissau was about to fall victim to what has been called West Africa's coup epidemic, but some are now doubting the official version of events. Having seen more than a dozen coups or attempted coups since independence in 1974, and being...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Senegalese Separatists Release Captive Soldiers

BANJUL (Reuters) -Separatist rebels on Monday released seven Senegalese soldiers they captured last month, following negotiations involving the West African regional bloc ECOWAS. The soldiers, part of a West African force in neighbouring Gambia, were taken captive by rebels from the Movement of Democratic Forces for Casamance (MFDC) during a...
MILITARY
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS

