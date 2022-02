Dr. Kim Link, an Assistant Professor in the WKU School of Nursing and Allied Health, was selected to attend the Research Capacity Building Workshop at the University of Cincinnati, Education and Research Center (UC ERC), March 14-15, 2022. The UC ERC is a regional center that provides interdisciplinary research training. This workshop will provide training for the creation of a research proposal for the upcoming National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Pilot Grant Program, as well as for federal funding through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The UC ERC Research Capacity Building Workshops will provide Dr. Link with further opportunities to expand her research in workforce wellness with various populations of healthcare providers.

