IronNet signs stock purchase agreement with Tumim for up to $175M

Lightning eMotors, Inc. shares have decreased by 43.2% since Q3 earnings were released on 11/15/21. About Lightning eMotors, Inc. On 5/6/21 Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) was formed as a result of a business combination between privately-held Lightning Systems Inc. and GigCapital3, Inc., a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). The company has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018- including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches.
