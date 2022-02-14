Martin Bruhn – Picaflor (LP)

Six gems from the catalogue of Ansonia Records, a collection of 60s and 70s boogaloo, mambo, descarga and salsa from New York City. Fiery stuff!. “On the latest volume in their ongoing Latin Underground Revolution series, Rocafort Records has dipped into the vast archives of Ansonia Records, the NYC-based Latin American division of Decca Records. With six tracks stretched across three seven-inch singles, there’s much to enjoy, from the organ-laced Latin soul shuffle of Gilberto Sextet’s ‘Do You Want To Be Free’ and the punchy mambo madness of Mon Rivera Y Su Orquestra’s ‘A Mi Piln’, to the scintillating salsa of Cartiho Y Su Combo’s ‘Calefaccion Aqui’ and the horn-heavy dancefloor strut of Joseito Mateo Y Su Combo’s ‘Boogaloo Para T’. Throw in some superb, authoritative liner notes and you have another brilliant package from the on-point Rocafort Records crew.”

