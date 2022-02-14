ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Bruhn – Picaflor (LP)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was one of our favourite albums of 2021, an updating of huayno, cumbia and other Peruvian Andean big band sounds by Argentine percussionist Martin Bruhn. It packs a punch. Description. Press release:. “Shika Shika is proud to present ‘Picaflor’, the new album by Argentine percussionist and composer...

Ale Hop ‎– Why Is It They Say A City Like Any City? (LP)

Released by Karlrecords (Parnassus Series) Stunning new album from one of Latin America’s most exciting composers, Ale Hop. An exploratory work in the best sense of the term which plays with ideas of location and identity. Features an incredible cast of collaborators, including Concepción Huerta (recent collaborator of Mabe Fratti), KMRU, Tomas Tello and legendary Peruvian drummer Manongo Mujica.
Lagartijeando ‎– La Tercera Vision (LP)

Another classy effort from the ever-reliable Mati Zundel under his Lagartijeando alias. Deep bass lines, Andean instrumentation, hypnotic vocals, driving rhythms, and lots of surprises too (gnawa? Brazilian pop?). This is Latin downtempo as it should be done. Description. Press Release:. “Arriving two years after his last full-length effort (“Jallalla”),...
El Búho – Mixes (7″)

An essential release this one, featuring El Búho’s infamous remix of Quantic’s “Cumbia Sobre el Mar” (itself a version of a legendary Colombian song) and his take on Nickodemus’ “Inmortales”. If you’ve not got this one in your DJ bag you need to have a word with yourself.
Latin Underground Revolution Vol. 3 (3 x 7″)

Six gems from the catalogue of Ansonia Records, a collection of 60s and 70s boogaloo, mambo, descarga and salsa from New York City. Fiery stuff!. “On the latest volume in their ongoing Latin Underground Revolution series, Rocafort Records has dipped into the vast archives of Ansonia Records, the NYC-based Latin American division of Decca Records. With six tracks stretched across three seven-inch singles, there’s much to enjoy, from the organ-laced Latin soul shuffle of Gilberto Sextet’s ‘Do You Want To Be Free’ and the punchy mambo madness of Mon Rivera Y Su Orquestra’s ‘A Mi Piln’, to the scintillating salsa of Cartiho Y Su Combo’s ‘Calefaccion Aqui’ and the horn-heavy dancefloor strut of Joseito Mateo Y Su Combo’s ‘Boogaloo Para T’. Throw in some superb, authoritative liner notes and you have another brilliant package from the on-point Rocafort Records crew.”
Various Artists – Shika Shika 5 Years (2xLP)

Double clear vinyl edition in craft paper with golden ink. Inner printed sleeves and poster included. This one is now very hard to get hold of, a celebratory edition of Shika Shika’s first 5 years, featuring tracks by El Búho, Barrio Lindo, Joaquín Cornejo, Di Laif, Yeahman and many others across its two LPs.
Chancha Via Circuito ‎– Bienaventuranza

After helping define Latin downtempo on Rio Arriba (2010) and Amansara (2014), Chancha Via Circuito refined the template on Bienaventuranza, replacing electronic beats and sounds with folk instrumentation, bringing additional warmth and a sense of belonging to his carefully-crafted compositions. Description. Press Release:. “For the last decade, Argentina has become...
Stamford Advocate

Isabel Torres, Spanish Actor Known for ‘Veneno,’ Dies at 52

Isabel Torres, the Spanish actor known for portraying the transgender icon Cristina “La Veneno” Ortiz on HBO’s “Veneno,” died Friday, according to a post originally written in Spanish on her official Instagram. She was 52. “Although her family and friends feel her loss deeply, we...
brooklynvegan.com

En Garde (Annabel, A Voice Like Rhetoric) prep ‘Debts’ LP (stream a track)

En Garde, the Akron, OH emo/post-hardcore band of vocalist/guitarist Ross Horvath (of A Voice Like Rhetoric) and drummer Andy Hendricks (of Annabel), formed in 2011 and recorded a bunch of songs with producer Joe Reinhart (of Hop Along and Algernon Cadwallader) the following year, but they never released any of it until last year's Debtors EP. Now they've got a full-length LP, Debts, also recorded in 2012 with Joe Reinhart, due February 25 via Count Your Lucky Stars (cassette, digital) and Storm Chasers LTD (vinyl).
brooklynvegan.com

Deer Scout announces debut LP, playing shows (watch “Cowboy” video)

NY native Dena Miller has been releasing music for six years as Deer Scout, and now she's announced the project's debut LP, Woodpecker, due out April 8 via Carpark Records. She's also shared the first single, "Cowboy," a twee folk track accompanied by a charmingly lo-fi video filmed in Coney Island which you can watch below.
brooklynvegan.com

Mean Jeans singer releasing solo LP ‘Funky Punks In Space’ (stream a track)

Christian Blunda is best known as Billy Jeans, singer and guitarist of Portland punk trio Mean Jeans, but with the pandemic making it a tough time to play in a punk band, Christian whipped up a solo album called Funky Punks In Space. It comes out April 22 via DIG! Records (pre-order), and we're premiering lead single "Hyperblaster." Christian says, "This song’s about picking up the pace after sitting on your ass for too long. In this case, fulfilling my destiny by blasting into space at hyperspeeds via meditation, synth punk and drugs. But by any means, ya know?"
PopMatters

Indie Folk’s Allegra Krieger Previews ‘Precious Thing’ LP with Two New Songs (premiere)

At the heart of it, Allegra Krieger writes about contemporary womanhood. Precious Thing—her new album releasing on 4 March via Northern Spy—interprets eclectic vignettes from under this umbrella and ties them together. “Wake Me Up Asleep” and “Isolation” are the first two tracks. Musically, one leads right into the other, directed by vibrating bass that carries the songs’ emotional undertow. They tell individual stories that might be interpreted as loss or melancholy. Together, the stories that they tell might weave into one, progressing from their narrator in a dreamlike, uncertain landscape.
LATACO

Tijuana’s Best Non-Tourist Taquerías According to Ed’s Manifesto: Our New YouTube ‘Taco Safari’ Series

Tijuana and Los Angeles are unofficial sister cities, forever connected by deep corruption, violent crimes, and amazing tacos. Every weekend, thousands of Southern Californians, many from L.A., brave the 5 freeway all the way south just for the thrill of eating tacos. The reason? The combination of tortillas, salsa, and carne asada or seafood just hit differently in Mexico.
soundsandcolours.com

Analog Africa Announce Compilation of Mexico’s Extra Slow ‘Cumbia Rebajada’

It feels like a good time for a compilation of cumbia rebajada to get its due on vinyl. This particular style of cumbia started in Mexico in the early 90s when originators like Sonido Imperial’s Marco Antonio Cedillo, and Sonido Dueñez, started pitching down their favourite cumbia tracks, making the beat even slower – you can read the full story of Sonido Dueñez here – and the style caught on big time, especially in Monterrey and Mexico City. Recently, these versions, which were originally released as cassettes, started getting love by DJs online, while the 2019 film I’m No Longer Here (Ya No Estoy Aquí) showed the Kolombia or Colombianito lifestyle (i.e. the lifestyle of Mexicans who love Colombian music, especially when it’s slowed down!) in full flow.
soundsandcolours.com

5 Destinations for a Gambling Holiday in Latin America

Gambling is one of the biggest industries in the world. Naturally, we’re always on the lookout for new and emerging markets. And Latin America has been identified as a key area of growth for the betting world. This, in part, is down to a more relaxed attitude on the...
