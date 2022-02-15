ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WiredUp, an all-in-one revolutionary financial app, set to change the way corporates function

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/PR Newswire): WiredUp, a corporate-finance application from the house of UnoRoof, was launched in the city today. Developed and conceptualised by Sonali Puri, an ex-banker with two decades of experience in risk management and corporate banking, WiredUp equips companies with an array of financial tools, besides...

