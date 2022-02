Grenade launchers in Destiny 2 have always been some of the best choices when it comes to high-level PvE content. When Ignition Code was released, it built on the already established meta of grenade launchers and became the absolute best choice in the game. It has the ability to roll with some amazing trait combos that make light work of even the highest level of content such as Master Raids or solo Dungeons. When it comes to PvE, it doesn’t get much better than Ignition Code.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO