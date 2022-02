It isn't quite spring, but that isn't stopping Samsung from kicking off one of its biggest events of the year to announce its next Galaxy phone. This year, the company debuted its new Galaxy S22 phone line, with updates over previous models almost entirely focused on content creation: better photography, video and social capture and sharing. The line's comprised of the S22, the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the top-spec'd Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter replaces the Note, complete with a garaged S-Pen.

