ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

French cloud firm InterCloud raises 100 million euros in a funding round

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 20 hours ago

(Reuters) – France’s InterCloud said on Tuesday it had raised a further 100 million euros ($114.43 million) to support its international expansion in its latest fundraising round. InterCloud, which helps companies access multiple...

whbl.com

Comments / 0

Related
whbl.com

Israel’s Tower Semi shares halted amid talk firm to be sold to Intel

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Shares in Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor will not open for trading pending a report of a “material event” by the company, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said on Tuesday. Trading will open following the announcement, the TASE said. A source said on Monday...
BUSINESS
whbl.com

Gaming firm Roblox misses quarterly bookings estimates, shares dive

(Reuters) -Roblox Corp on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings as the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games waned, sending shares of the gaming platform down more than 15% in extended trading. Among the world’s most popular gaming sites for children, Roblox emerged as pandemic winner last year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Google Cloud Platform#French#Intercloud#Reuters#Alphabet Inc#Aleph Capital#Orange Digital Ventures#Orange Ventures
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Better Tomorrow Ventures raises $150 million for second seed fund

Better Tomorrow Ventures, a fintech-focused early stage venture firm headed by NerdWallet co-founder Jake Gibson and ex-500 Startups partner Sheel Mohnot, has raised $150 million for a sophomore fund, and $75 million for an opportunity fund. Why it matters: Fintech has been a hot sector over the past couple of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Meta closes Kustomer deal after regulatory approval

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday it had closed its acquisition of Kustomer, a U.S. customer service startup, after winning conditional EU antitrust approval for the deal last month. The purchase was first announced in November 2020 but got delayed due to regulatory scrutiny including a full-scale investigation...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
pymnts

Citi Becomes Strategic Investor in SIMON Markets

Global investment bank and financial institution Citi became the latest strategic investor in FinTech SIMON Markets LLC on Tuesday (Feb. 15). Citi is a longtime partner of SIMON, which offers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to help financial professionals navigate the investment market. Citi features structured investments and wealth management tools.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dutch foundation seeks consumer damages over Apple, Google app payments

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Apple and Google face a potential class action lawsuit in the Netherlands over app store charges, after a foundation headed by Dutch entrepreneur Alexander Klöpping began gathering claimants. The action, which still faces legal hurdles before any court hearing, reflects growing criticism over how much the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Logistics Platform Shiprocket Snaps up Supply Chain Startup Glaucus

Logistics and fulfillment platform Shiprocket is acquiring a majority stake in supply chain solutions startup Glaucus with a merger agreement on the table for undisclosed terms, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) report from The Economic Times. Shiprocket co-founder and CEO Saahil Goel said the company has its sights set...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Finnish Smartphone Reseller Swappie Raises $124M

Swappie, a Finnish smartphone reseller aimed at offering people access to the “circular smartphone economy” has raised $124 million in a Series C funding round. According to multiple media reports Tuesday (Feb. 15), the funding round was led by growth equity firm Verdane, bringing Swappie’s total funding to north of $171 million.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America leads investment round in U.K. payments company Banked Ltd. and launches product

Bank of America Corp. said Monday it's leading an investment round in Banked Ltd. and also teaming up with the company to offer payment services in the U.K. Bank of America said it led a $20 million Series A investment round in Banked Ltd., along with Edenred Capital Partners. Existing Banked Ltd. investors also participated including Acrew, Force Over Mass, Firestartr, OM2, Love Ventures Kuvi Capital and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster. New investors in Banked Ltd. include Sidekick, 9Yards and Huey Lin. The company plans to expand in the U.S. Bank of America announced the launch of its Pay by Bank services through its relationship with Banked Ltd. Bank of America's Pay by Bank feature allows customers of e-commerce companies, initially in the UK, to pay directly from their bank account. "Pay by Bank transactions, which are based on the concept of open banking, take place in real-time and require no credit or debit card details," the bank said. "This makes online checkout simpler, faster and more secure." Faiz Ahmad, head of global transaction services at Bank of America, worked on the funding round for Banked Ltd.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

French BNPL startup Alma raises €210 million

French buy now, pay later startup Alma has raised €210 million to scale its business across continental Europe. The funding round, which comprises €115M in equity and €95M in debt, saw existing investors Seaya Ventures, Cathay Innovation, Eurazeo, and Bpifrance participate, as well as new investors Tencent, GR Capital and Roosh Ventures. It follows a €49 million raise completed last year by the the three-year old vendor.
BUSINESS
whbl.com

Jana Partners cuts Macy’s stake after pushing retailer on e-commerce

BOSTON (Reuters) – Jana Partners cut its holding in Macy’s Inc by 84% in the last months of 2021 not long after the activist investment firm prodded the retailer to consider alternatives for its online unit, according to a regulatory filing. The New York-based hedge fund reported on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reliance invests $200 million in InMobi's Glance

Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is investing $200 million in Glance, a lock screen content company backed by Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and owned by ad-tech firm InMobi, to bring the service to new Jio smartphones this year, the companies said on Monday. The investment, made through Reliance's Jio...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

stc Launches Major Digital Hub with $1B USD Investment

Stc recently announced the launch of its initiative to establish a major digital hub 'MENA Hub' for the Middle East and North Africa with an investment of 1 billion USD. The hub will link three continents, benefiting from the strategic location of the Kingdom, and promoting investment in international communication services and data centers. The hub will include the installation of a number of highly efficient cables to meet the future requirements of cloud services, by investing in an advanced fiber optic network that ensures continuous availability of services.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Jio Platforms invests $200 million in Google-backed Glance

Reliance Industries, the parent firm of Jio Platforms and run by Asia’s richest man, Ambani, said its investment is part of the InMobi Group subsidiary’s Series D financing round. The new investment values Google-backed Glance at about $1.7 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. Founded in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy