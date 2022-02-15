Ethiopia’s parliament lifts state of emergency early

France's top court on Tuesday confirmed that a probe should be closed into the shooting down of a presidential plane that triggered the 1994 Rwanda genocide, ending a two-decade legal saga. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal by families of people killed in the missile attack on president Juvenal Habyarimana's aircraft on April 6, 1994. They had asked judges to reverse a lower court's decision to abandon the case against people close to current President Paul Kagame. Relations between Paris and Kigali had long been strained by the probe and its associated arrest warrants.

