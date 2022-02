A twisted action-adventure that pours the blood on thick. Infernax is developed by Berzerk Studios, makers of Just Shapes & Beats. Aside from the stiff challenge, the two games are incredibly different, but both show a love for simple but satisfying gameplay. There’s no getting around the fact that Infernax feels like a bloody love letter to Zelda II: The Adventure of Link: from the towns and townsfolk, to the single-weapon combat and overall progression, this is a place much darker than Hyrule. The land of Upel is also filled with many more secrets and even interesting choices to make along the way. After rolling credits, I immediately wanted to jump back in to see what I may have missed, and I’m just about ready to start another playthrough. Infernax has thoroughly infected my mind with its retro-styled charm.

