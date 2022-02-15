ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natsuki Tamura: Summer Tree

By DAN MCCLENAGHAN
 20 hours ago

In 2002, the Natsuki Tamura Quartet released an album called Hada Hada (Libra Records). It sounded as if it was plugged into ten thousand volts, even Tamura's trumpet, and especially Satoko Fujii's synthesizer, in the making of a soundtrack to a "Cyborgs March on the Capitol" movie. And those cyborgs were...

loudersound.com

Mike Keneally replaces Jason Bieler in ProgJect

ProgJect, the ultimate superstar prog covers band put together by former Marillion and GTR drummer Jonathan Mover, featuring Saga frontman Michael Sadler, Ryo Okomutu from Spock's Beard and Sound Of Contact's Matt Dorsey, have announced that guitarist/keyboardist Mike Keneally, known for his work with Frank Zappa, has joined the band. He replaces former Saigon Kick man Jason Bieler.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Brings The Heat on Cold As Weiss

It’s impossible to avoid using some keywords when labeling the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio’s instrumental sound. The adjectives funk, soul, jazz, and even psychedelic, appear in almost every review tagging the three-piece’s approach. Regardless of the repetition, all are accurate descriptions trying to move the reader closer to the deep, often intense groove these guys effortlessly craft on the album and especially live.
MUSIC
dbusiness.com

Kings of Summer

Alex O’Neill’s transformation from a student at Grosse Pointe South High School experimenting with electronic music in the basement of his parents’ home into Ayokay (A-OK), a Gold Record singer-songwriter-producer, began at the age of 14 when he resisted his mother’s urging to take piano lessons.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
allaboutjazz.com

Orpheus by Kristen Lee Sergeant

"Orpheus" is a song that explores the mythology of rescue, faith and pride, featuring an exultant solo by Grammy winner Ted Nash on soprano saxophone. Kristen Lee Sergeant brings Orpheus' journey to life with a a Greek chorus of choral writing, and lyrics that insist on the urgency of a mission out of hell. "Orpheus" is the last single to be feautured from the upcoming "Falling" to be released on Tiger Turn February 25th, 2022.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Ryoko Akama: Songs for a Shed

With Songs for a Shed being the seventh Another Timbre album that Ryoko Akama has appeared on—either as player, composer or both, dating back to 2014's Next to Nothing alongside Bruno Duplant and Dominic Lash—she is certainly an established member of the label's "family." That is borne out by the fact that this album's compositions were commissioned by the label and Apartment House pianist Philip Thomas in autumn 2019, the second commission from the label for the ensemble, following in the wake of the one which resulted in 2019's Dial 45-21-95 performed by Apartment House.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

2020 by Igor Willcox

Fresh single from the explosive jazz-fusion Igor Willcox Quartet, an effervescent composition fueled with impetuous drumming and imaginative interactions." - Jazz World Quest (Canadá) Song Listing. 2020. Personnel. Additional Personnel. Igor Willcox: drums/composer; Wagner Barbosa: saxophone; Vini Morales: piano; Glecio Nascimento: bass. Date featured. This song appears by permission...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Freiberg, Lockheart, Hill And More

On this week's show all new releases from around the world of jazz taking in North and South America, Europe, and, the UK. There is music from Martin Freiberg, Mark Lockheart, Marquis Hill, S.E.V. Trio, Adrien Chicot, Charlie Peacock, Jonas Windschied's Paintbox, Nova, and Florian Weiss Woodoism. Martin Frieberg "El...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Binker & Moses: Feeding The Machine

After saxophonist Binker Golding and drummer Moses Boyd released their debut album, Dem Ones (Gearbox Records, 2015), the duo earned the U.K. Jazz FM Awards' "Best Jazz Act" trophy (2016). Unquestionably the soul of their own machine, Binker and Moses have rarely functioned simply as a duo. By their second Gearbox release, Journey To The Mountain Of Forever (2017), they had added a guest roster including Evan Parker, Sarathy Korwar (Ill Considered), harp, trumpet, and additional percussionist. The two subsequent Gearbox albums were concert recordings: Alive In The East? (2018), and Escape The Flames (2020). The first of these featured a lineup similar to Journey... while Escape The Flames was a true duo recording.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Ilmiliekki Quartet: Ilmiliekki Quartet

When opener "Three Queens" kicks off seemingly mid-motion, Verneri Pohjola, Tuomo Prattala, Antti Lotjonen and Olavi Louhivuori —a foursome going by the name of Ilmiliekki Quartet—sound as though they've already been at it for a while. They're all warmed up, in complete sync and have found a common groove at which they're smoothly tugging and pulling in a united front. There is a stumbling notion to how the piano keys fall from one chord into another, constructing cadences and voicings as they come in the spur of the moment. Stumbling because another form of movement might imply that their steps are easily traced—which isn't the case. One is reminded of cat's stride, jumping from ledge to ledge up on a tall building, in balance with its surroundings and itself—a stumble that's been expertly practiced for sure. The same goes for the tune's main theme, which suddenly appears in passing, as opposed to actively introducing itself. Subsequently the focus shifts swiftly and softly, alternating from piano to trumpet to bass, back to trumpet and yet always together, ideas growing out of the ensemble like fresh branches off a tree. It is but the first act in a sequence of six, yet it is so much more than a preface—these musicians are in the thick of it before it even began and before they knew what it would even be.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Louise Cappi Will 'Keep That Dream Alive' With Her #2 UK iTunes Single And Lyric Video

Louise Cappi… reminds me of a younger Aretha Franklin. Since the release of her 2nd full-length album, the inspirational-themed Hope (MTS), New Orleans singer-songwriter Louise Cappi has been instrumental in spreading her message to music fans across the globe. The first single, the title track,” reached #1 on the iTunes Vocal Songs chart in South Africa. The song also received more than 68K Spotify streams, making it her most successful single to date. Following her successful album launch party in New York City, Ms. Cappi has released the 2nd single from Hope.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Bruce Bishop: A Dream Set Free

Guitarist Bruce Bishop's A Dream Set Free carries a sizable impact, albeit one so understated that it is difficult to gauge how out of proportion it is in relation to its playing time of slightly over thirty-minutes. But this album also turns out to be a remarkably seamless piece of work, even with the presence of two distinct rhythm sections. No doubt producer Ben Harper had much to do with forging the continuity of these nine tracks (all composed by Bishop), as did recordist Sheldon Gomberg and mastering engineer Gavin Lurssen, but such expertise would be all for naught without a bedrock mutual empathy between the players.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

André Carvalho: Lost In Translation

Bassist André Carvalho conceived this album around the concept of "untranslatable words"—words for concepts that have no equivalent outside of their native language. He has used this idea to create a cycle of amorphous composition, realized here by a trio of bass, guitar and saxophone with the occasional addition of trumpet. The words come from languages such as Dutch, Urdu, Japanese and Sanskrit and can describe states of mind, grand philosophical concepts or something as mundane as a mark left on the skin. The music derived from this is mainly dreamy and free-floating, with the instrumental balance and focus shifting from track to track. On "Kalpa" Andre Matos' careful harp-like guitar strumming is underscored by the sighing union of José Soares' saxophone and the leader's bass. On "Mangata," things change around with arco bass and strummed guitar rumbling together against Soares' flutters and breaths. Matos' guitar is usually as gentle and resonant as an amplified Ralph Towner but he gets a heavier, twangier sound on the gentle melody of "Alcheringa" which matches up nicely with Soares' yearning cry.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

The Shuffle Demons: All In

With a three-saxophone front line and no piano, Canada's Shuffle Demons could be mistaken for the legendary Gerry Mulligan Quartet on steroids—could be, that is, until one hears the music, which bears scant resemblance to the West Coast cool espoused by Mulligan, Chet Baker and their colleagues. In other words, they're not called Shuffle Demons for nothing.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Mood Indigo by Tito Martino

An Ellington classic performed live by Brazilian clarinetist Tito Martino and his band. Recorded live by Gabriel Rozanczyk at Raiz Club. October 22, 2021. São Paulo, Brazil. 1.MUSKRAT RAMBLE 2.ALL THE GIRLS GO CRAZY ABOUT THE WAY I WALK 3.BABY WON'T YOU PLEASE COME HOME 4.BUDDY BOLDEN BLUES 5.BUNK'S BLUES 6.EH, LAS BAS 7.I FOUND A NEW BABY 8.MEMORIES OF YOU 9.MOOD INDIGO 10.SI TU VOIS MA MÈRE 11.ROSE ROOM 12.WHEN THE SAINTS GO MARCHING IN All tracks available on Bandcamp: https://billyponzio.bandcamp.com/album/tito-martino-live-session On digital plataforms, just some tracks. ============================ TITO MARTINO (clarinet, soprano sax) LUCAS SARTÓRIO (trumpet) ALEXANDRE HAGE (piano) TONY ROBSON (banjo) DECKO TELLES (acoustic bass) BILLY PONZIO (drums)
Guitar Player

Watch The Cure’s Spellbinding Live Performance of “The Forest” from 1981

In The Cure’s videos, he was traditionally seen without an electric guitar, leaving the impression that former co-guitarist Porl Thompson was behind the group’s densely shimmering six-string magic. But Robert Smith is an excellent guitarist who’s applied his colorful tones and melodies to the group’s songs in the...
ROCK MUSIC
NPR

Ye Vagabonds, 'Blue is the Eye'

Irish siblings Diarmuid and Brían Mac Gloinn have finally answered the eternal question: What happens when you combine traditional folk music with Arthur Russell's amplified cello? The brothers record as Ye Vagabonds, and "Blue is the Eye" is the first peek at their upcoming album, Nine Waves, due out May 13 on River Lea Records, a passion project of Rough Trade founder Geoff Travis that spotlights unorthodox artists from Ireland and Great Britain's folk scene.
ROCK MUSIC
earmilk.com

The Dionysus Effect releases emotionally charged debut single "Stars"

New York based rock trio The Dionysus Effect just released their debut single "Stars"—an eruptive rock anthem filled with high energy, passion and the kaleidoscopic and heavy shades of romance. The band, which was formed during quarantine, is composed of Christoph Paul (vocals, bass), Sean Quinn Hanley (guitar), and Brett Petersen (drums) with the aim to bring back the spirited aesthetic and attitude of true rock music and its fans. Having tight chemistry and backgrounds, with Christoph and Brett both being professional authors, The Dionysus Effect's sound is reminiscent of 90s era rock mixed with the vivid storytelling and pop sensibility of today's music landscape.
ROCK MUSIC

