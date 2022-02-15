Natsuki Tamura: Summer Tree

When opener "Three Queens" kicks off seemingly mid-motion, Verneri Pohjola, Tuomo Prattala, Antti Lotjonen and Olavi Louhivuori —a foursome going by the name of Ilmiliekki Quartet—sound as though they've already been at it for a while. They're all warmed up, in complete sync and have found a common groove at which they're smoothly tugging and pulling in a united front. There is a stumbling notion to how the piano keys fall from one chord into another, constructing cadences and voicings as they come in the spur of the moment. Stumbling because another form of movement might imply that their steps are easily traced—which isn't the case. One is reminded of cat's stride, jumping from ledge to ledge up on a tall building, in balance with its surroundings and itself—a stumble that's been expertly practiced for sure. The same goes for the tune's main theme, which suddenly appears in passing, as opposed to actively introducing itself. Subsequently the focus shifts swiftly and softly, alternating from piano to trumpet to bass, back to trumpet and yet always together, ideas growing out of the ensemble like fresh branches off a tree. It is but the first act in a sequence of six, yet it is so much more than a preface—these musicians are in the thick of it before it even began and before they knew what it would even be.

