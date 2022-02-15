ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alison Shearer, Rudresh Mahanthappa, Jacqueline Kerrod, Gui Duvignau & More New Releases

By LUDOVICO GRANVASSU
allaboutjazz.com
 20 hours ago

The Beatles meet James Bond? Video game music as a source of new jazz? Baden Powell meets Bill Frisell? The harp as a tool for lockdown survival? Find out for yourself listening to this set...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Renata Zeiguer, Javon Jackson, Nikki Giovanni, La La Lars & More New Releases

A set bookended by great singers and features the new and not so new poetry of Nikki Giovanni; exciting young bands and musicians from Europe; a Big Band featuring only horns; percussions and vocalists, and more!. Happy listening!. Playlist. Ben Allison "Mondo Jazz Theme (feat. Ted Nash & Pyeng Threadgill)"...
Curtis Stigers, Anna Laura Quinn, Kit Downes & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet. Curtis Stigers, “I Wonder Why” [Song Premiere]. Singer/songwriter/saxophonist Curtis Stigers revisits some of his earlier hits and puts a distinct jazz spin on them on...
Ilmiliekki Quartet: Ilmiliekki Quartet

When opener "Three Queens" kicks off seemingly mid-motion, Verneri Pohjola, Tuomo Prattala, Antti Lotjonen and Olavi Louhivuori —a foursome going by the name of Ilmiliekki Quartet—sound as though they've already been at it for a while. They're all warmed up, in complete sync and have found a common groove at which they're smoothly tugging and pulling in a united front. There is a stumbling notion to how the piano keys fall from one chord into another, constructing cadences and voicings as they come in the spur of the moment. Stumbling because another form of movement might imply that their steps are easily traced—which isn't the case. One is reminded of cat's stride, jumping from ledge to ledge up on a tall building, in balance with its surroundings and itself—a stumble that's been expertly practiced for sure. The same goes for the tune's main theme, which suddenly appears in passing, as opposed to actively introducing itself. Subsequently the focus shifts swiftly and softly, alternating from piano to trumpet to bass, back to trumpet and yet always together, ideas growing out of the ensemble like fresh branches off a tree. It is but the first act in a sequence of six, yet it is so much more than a preface—these musicians are in the thick of it before it even began and before they knew what it would even be.
Review: The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Brings The Heat on Cold As Weiss

It’s impossible to avoid using some keywords when labeling the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio’s instrumental sound. The adjectives funk, soul, jazz, and even psychedelic, appear in almost every review tagging the three-piece’s approach. Regardless of the repetition, all are accurate descriptions trying to move the reader closer to the deep, often intense groove these guys effortlessly craft on the album and especially live.
Freiberg, Lockheart, Hill And More

On this week's show all new releases from around the world of jazz taking in North and South America, Europe, and, the UK. There is music from Martin Freiberg, Mark Lockheart, Marquis Hill, S.E.V. Trio, Adrien Chicot, Charlie Peacock, Jonas Windschied's Paintbox, Nova, and Florian Weiss Woodoism. Martin Frieberg "El...
Binker & Moses: Feeding The Machine

After saxophonist Binker Golding and drummer Moses Boyd released their debut album, Dem Ones (Gearbox Records, 2015), the duo earned the U.K. Jazz FM Awards' "Best Jazz Act" trophy (2016). Unquestionably the soul of their own machine, Binker and Moses have rarely functioned simply as a duo. By their second Gearbox release, Journey To The Mountain Of Forever (2017), they had added a guest roster including Evan Parker, Sarathy Korwar (Ill Considered), harp, trumpet, and additional percussionist. The two subsequent Gearbox albums were concert recordings: Alive In The East? (2018), and Escape The Flames (2020). The first of these featured a lineup similar to Journey... while Escape The Flames was a true duo recording.
Orpheus by Kristen Lee Sergeant

"Orpheus" is a song that explores the mythology of rescue, faith and pride, featuring an exultant solo by Grammy winner Ted Nash on soprano saxophone. Kristen Lee Sergeant brings Orpheus' journey to life with a a Greek chorus of choral writing, and lyrics that insist on the urgency of a mission out of hell. "Orpheus" is the last single to be feautured from the upcoming "Falling" to be released on Tiger Turn February 25th, 2022.
Jazz Musician of the Day: Steve Wilson

All About Jazz is celebrating Steve Wilson's birthday today!. Steve Wilson has attained ubiquitous status in the studio and on the stage with the greatest names in jazz. A bandleader in his own right, Jazz Times calls him the consummate saxophonist-composer and one of the finest alto and soprano saxophonists of our time. A musicians musician, Wilson has brought his distinctive sound to more than 100 recordings led by such celebrated and wide-ranging artists as Chick Corea, George Duke, Michael Brecker, Dave Holland, Dianne Reeves, Bill Bruford, Gerald Wilson, Maria Schneider, Joe Henderson, Charlie Byrd, Billy Childs, Karrin Allyson, Don Byron, Bill Stewart,... Read more.
Zela Margossian Quintet: The Road

The Road is the extremely dexterous pianist Zela Margossian's much anticipated second album. It follows her critically acclaimed and ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) nominated debut album, Transition (Art As Catharsis, 2018), and once again delivers rich instrumental textures, a distinct compositional voice, and the narrative and thematic depth that Margossian is now known for.
Ryoko Akama: Songs for a Shed

With Songs for a Shed being the seventh Another Timbre album that Ryoko Akama has appeared on—either as player, composer or both, dating back to 2014's Next to Nothing alongside Bruno Duplant and Dominic Lash—she is certainly an established member of the label's "family." That is borne out by the fact that this album's compositions were commissioned by the label and Apartment House pianist Philip Thomas in autumn 2019, the second commission from the label for the ensemble, following in the wake of the one which resulted in 2019's Dial 45-21-95 performed by Apartment House.
Cooking with Philly Joe

The other unique quality about Philly Joe was the way that he kept time. Once you really heard it, you could never mistake his time feeling for anyone else's. This article first appeared at All About Jazz on November 19, 2006. Sitting over by the bar in the cheap seats...
The Shuffle Demons: All In

With a three-saxophone front line and no piano, Canada's Shuffle Demons could be mistaken for the legendary Gerry Mulligan Quartet on steroids—could be, that is, until one hears the music, which bears scant resemblance to the West Coast cool espoused by Mulligan, Chet Baker and their colleagues. In other words, they're not called Shuffle Demons for nothing.
Bruce Bishop: A Dream Set Free

Guitarist Bruce Bishop's A Dream Set Free carries a sizable impact, albeit one so understated that it is difficult to gauge how out of proportion it is in relation to its playing time of slightly over thirty-minutes. But this album also turns out to be a remarkably seamless piece of work, even with the presence of two distinct rhythm sections. No doubt producer Ben Harper had much to do with forging the continuity of these nine tracks (all composed by Bishop), as did recordist Sheldon Gomberg and mastering engineer Gavin Lurssen, but such expertise would be all for naught without a bedrock mutual empathy between the players.
André Carvalho: Lost In Translation

Bassist André Carvalho conceived this album around the concept of "untranslatable words"—words for concepts that have no equivalent outside of their native language. He has used this idea to create a cycle of amorphous composition, realized here by a trio of bass, guitar and saxophone with the occasional addition of trumpet. The words come from languages such as Dutch, Urdu, Japanese and Sanskrit and can describe states of mind, grand philosophical concepts or something as mundane as a mark left on the skin. The music derived from this is mainly dreamy and free-floating, with the instrumental balance and focus shifting from track to track. On "Kalpa" Andre Matos' careful harp-like guitar strumming is underscored by the sighing union of José Soares' saxophone and the leader's bass. On "Mangata," things change around with arco bass and strummed guitar rumbling together against Soares' flutters and breaths. Matos' guitar is usually as gentle and resonant as an amplified Ralph Towner but he gets a heavier, twangier sound on the gentle melody of "Alcheringa" which matches up nicely with Soares' yearning cry.
Remembering Pianist Beegie Adair: 1937-2022

The broadcast includes new releases from pianists Sharp Radway, Addison Frei, vocalists Giacomo Gates, Shawnn Monteiro and Wild Blue Herons, with birthday shoutouts to Lil Hardin Armstrong, Bettye LaVette, Ed Reed, Melody Gardot, Jen Allen plus a special remembrance for pianist Beegie Adair, a jazz master in the country capital of Nashville for over sixty years . Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music during this time of pandemic so they can continue to distract, comfort and inspire.
February 2022: While I'm Still Here

Bob Levy is the Lord Byron of songwriters: he has the ability to throw off verse and melodies at will. His contribution to the COVID pandemic is the aptly named, While I'm Still Here. Levy has a stable of talent singing his songs, including Nicolas King, Nicole Zuraitis, and Benny Benack III, as well as Jennifer Roberts, Marcus Simeone, and Dane Vannatter. His instrumental support is not too shabby, either. Benack sings the best of the lot with "Twenty-Two" and "Tell Her Now," while Roberts makes a close second with "Someone Falls in Love With You" and the seasonal "Christmas Eve Is Here Again." While prolific, Levy's work is always top notch and ear worthy. Clean, clear, inventive, and thoughtful.
Juan Carlos Quintero: Table for Five!

Fans of captivating Latin rhythms in the service of contemporary jazz should be enchanted by Table for Five! on which maestro Juan Carlos Quintero swaps his customary nylon strings for an electric guitar and his focus from smooth jazz and world music to the standard repertoire, American and Latin, and a pair of his own jazz-centered compositions. It's a milieu in which Quintero shines, as do his long-time friends and colleagues—pianist Joe Rotondi, bassist Eddie Resto, drummer Aaron Serfaty and percussionist Joey DeLeon.
2020 by Igor Willcox

Fresh single from the explosive jazz-fusion Igor Willcox Quartet, an effervescent composition fueled with impetuous drumming and imaginative interactions." - Jazz World Quest (Canadá) Song Listing. 2020. Personnel. Additional Personnel. Igor Willcox: drums/composer; Wagner Barbosa: saxophone; Vini Morales: piano; Glecio Nascimento: bass. Date featured. This song appears by permission...
