ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Shuffle Demons: All In

By JACK BOWERS
allaboutjazz.com
 20 hours ago

With a three-saxophone front line and no piano, Canada's Shuffle Demons could be mistaken for the legendary Gerry Mulligan Quartet on steroids—could be, that is, until one hears the music, which bears scant resemblance to the West Coast cool espoused by Mulligan, Chet Baker and their colleagues. In other words, they're...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Dave Green Trio with Evan Parker, 'Shuffle Boil'

With 200+ recordings as a soloist and collaborator, the overall body of work of U.K. reeds polymath Evan Parker has remained remarkably consistent and always worthy of deep engagement. But... where to start?. This recent collab with the Dave Green Trio, "Shuffle Boil," is a compelling entry point – a...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Guitar basics: get to grips with funk rhythm guitar

Improve your rhythm skills whatever style of music you’re into as we take a look at some funk essentials. Funk rhythms are used in many genres and your playing will improve if you try out the techniques. From folk or indie to rock and blues, funk guitar can be applied in lots of creative ways.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Orpheus by Kristen Lee Sergeant

"Orpheus" is a song that explores the mythology of rescue, faith and pride, featuring an exultant solo by Grammy winner Ted Nash on soprano saxophone. Kristen Lee Sergeant brings Orpheus' journey to life with a a Greek chorus of choral writing, and lyrics that insist on the urgency of a mission out of hell. "Orpheus" is the last single to be feautured from the upcoming "Falling" to be released on Tiger Turn February 25th, 2022.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Ryoko Akama: Songs for a Shed

With Songs for a Shed being the seventh Another Timbre album that Ryoko Akama has appeared on—either as player, composer or both, dating back to 2014's Next to Nothing alongside Bruno Duplant and Dominic Lash—she is certainly an established member of the label's "family." That is borne out by the fact that this album's compositions were commissioned by the label and Apartment House pianist Philip Thomas in autumn 2019, the second commission from the label for the ensemble, following in the wake of the one which resulted in 2019's Dial 45-21-95 performed by Apartment House.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Baker
allaboutjazz.com

Freiberg, Lockheart, Hill And More

On this week's show all new releases from around the world of jazz taking in North and South America, Europe, and, the UK. There is music from Martin Freiberg, Mark Lockheart, Marquis Hill, S.E.V. Trio, Adrien Chicot, Charlie Peacock, Jonas Windschied's Paintbox, Nova, and Florian Weiss Woodoism. Martin Frieberg "El...
MUSIC
963kklz.com

Talkin’ Rock with Slash and Nick Reese of Joyous Wolf

Man, I’ll be honest, Slash is so much fun to talk to. He has a great sense of humor and is such a legend. On today’s episode we talk about the upcoming Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators 4 album. We talk about it’s live feel, flavor of the songs, and even about an “epic” song that Myles told me about last fall. He talks about playing theaters as opposed to stadiums, his songs used in movies – specifically Sweet Child O’ Mine in Step Brothers – and his social media accounts. Just fun and really cool!
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Bruce Bishop: A Dream Set Free

Guitarist Bruce Bishop's A Dream Set Free carries a sizable impact, albeit one so understated that it is difficult to gauge how out of proportion it is in relation to its playing time of slightly over thirty-minutes. But this album also turns out to be a remarkably seamless piece of work, even with the presence of two distinct rhythm sections. No doubt producer Ben Harper had much to do with forging the continuity of these nine tracks (all composed by Bishop), as did recordist Sheldon Gomberg and mastering engineer Gavin Lurssen, but such expertise would be all for naught without a bedrock mutual empathy between the players.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuffling#Demons#Shuffle#Canada
allaboutjazz.com

Jazz Musician of the Day: Jaleel Shaw

All About Jazz is celebrating Jaleel Shaw's birthday today!. Jaleel Shaw, alto saxophonist, is currently a member of the Roy Haynes Quartet, Charles Mingus Big Band, and performs in various clubs in New York City and abroad with various groups, including the Jaleel Shaw Quintet. Jaleel grew up in Philadelphia,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
allaboutjazz.com

Ilmiliekki Quartet: Ilmiliekki Quartet

When opener "Three Queens" kicks off seemingly mid-motion, Verneri Pohjola, Tuomo Prattala, Antti Lotjonen and Olavi Louhivuori —a foursome going by the name of Ilmiliekki Quartet—sound as though they've already been at it for a while. They're all warmed up, in complete sync and have found a common groove at which they're smoothly tugging and pulling in a united front. There is a stumbling notion to how the piano keys fall from one chord into another, constructing cadences and voicings as they come in the spur of the moment. Stumbling because another form of movement might imply that their steps are easily traced—which isn't the case. One is reminded of cat's stride, jumping from ledge to ledge up on a tall building, in balance with its surroundings and itself—a stumble that's been expertly practiced for sure. The same goes for the tune's main theme, which suddenly appears in passing, as opposed to actively introducing itself. Subsequently the focus shifts swiftly and softly, alternating from piano to trumpet to bass, back to trumpet and yet always together, ideas growing out of the ensemble like fresh branches off a tree. It is but the first act in a sequence of six, yet it is so much more than a preface—these musicians are in the thick of it before it even began and before they knew what it would even be.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Louise Cappi Will 'Keep That Dream Alive' With Her #2 UK iTunes Single And Lyric Video

Louise Cappi… reminds me of a younger Aretha Franklin. Since the release of her 2nd full-length album, the inspirational-themed Hope (MTS), New Orleans singer-songwriter Louise Cappi has been instrumental in spreading her message to music fans across the globe. The first single, the title track,” reached #1 on the iTunes Vocal Songs chart in South Africa. The song also received more than 68K Spotify streams, making it her most successful single to date. Following her successful album launch party in New York City, Ms. Cappi has released the 2nd single from Hope.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

André Carvalho: Lost In Translation

Bassist André Carvalho conceived this album around the concept of "untranslatable words"—words for concepts that have no equivalent outside of their native language. He has used this idea to create a cycle of amorphous composition, realized here by a trio of bass, guitar and saxophone with the occasional addition of trumpet. The words come from languages such as Dutch, Urdu, Japanese and Sanskrit and can describe states of mind, grand philosophical concepts or something as mundane as a mark left on the skin. The music derived from this is mainly dreamy and free-floating, with the instrumental balance and focus shifting from track to track. On "Kalpa" Andre Matos' careful harp-like guitar strumming is underscored by the sighing union of José Soares' saxophone and the leader's bass. On "Mangata," things change around with arco bass and strummed guitar rumbling together against Soares' flutters and breaths. Matos' guitar is usually as gentle and resonant as an amplified Ralph Towner but he gets a heavier, twangier sound on the gentle melody of "Alcheringa" which matches up nicely with Soares' yearning cry.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Classic Rock Songs Inspired by Blues Artists

We’ve all heard of the British Invasion, right? That period in the 1960s when America was flooded with excellent rock bands like the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Cream, the Kinks, and others. And how that movement lasted well into the ’70s with other bands like Led Zeppelin. That...
ROCK MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Zela Margossian Quintet: The Road

The Road is the extremely dexterous pianist Zela Margossian's much anticipated second album. It follows her critically acclaimed and ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) nominated debut album, Transition (Art As Catharsis, 2018), and once again delivers rich instrumental textures, a distinct compositional voice, and the narrative and thematic depth that Margossian is now known for.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Daniel Roure

Pianist, composer and vocalist in French and English, Daniel Roure offers in his albums an inspirational Jazz experience combining elements of Cool Jazz, Vocal Jazz, Poetry, Blues, Swing and Popular Music, french pop, . Daniel Roure has an unmistakable timbre and attack incorporating Jazz Standards,Blues and French Ballads. Roure's warm...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

'Rarities,' A New Album By Pianist Daniel Roure Who Once Again Rolls On The Road Of French Swing Song With This Eleventh Release

Since Les Baleines Bleues in 2001, huge success in the United States, Canada and Australia, 60 million streaming, here is Daniel Roure who once again rolls on the road of French swing song with this eleventh album release. For Europe, this style goes back roughly to Jean Sablon accompanied by Django Reinhardt, Charles Trénet, Johnny Hess, to arrive at Paolo Conte, and a few others including Thomas Dutronc and Daniel Roure.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Natsuki Tamura: Summer Tree

In 2002, the Natsuki Tamura Quartet released an album called Hada Hada (Libra Records). It sounded as if it was plugged into ten thousand volts, even Tamura's trumpet, and especially Satoko Fujii's synthesizer, in the making of a soundtrack to a "Cyborgs March on the Capitol" movie. And those cyborgs were mad. Odd stuff. In 2022, Tamura goes it solo on Summer Tree, crafting another soundtrack, Covid style, in isolation, in a small recording studio in his apartment in Kobe, Japan. The music he makes is almost as intense as Hada Hada's, but more of this Earth, like a visit to a dark forest, where cruel ghosts and howling winds hold forth.
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Cooking with Philly Joe

The other unique quality about Philly Joe was the way that he kept time. Once you really heard it, you could never mistake his time feeling for anyone else's. This article first appeared at All About Jazz on November 19, 2006. Sitting over by the bar in the cheap seats...
RECIPES
allaboutjazz.com

Mood Indigo by Tito Martino

An Ellington classic performed live by Brazilian clarinetist Tito Martino and his band. Recorded live by Gabriel Rozanczyk at Raiz Club. October 22, 2021. São Paulo, Brazil. 1.MUSKRAT RAMBLE 2.ALL THE GIRLS GO CRAZY ABOUT THE WAY I WALK 3.BABY WON'T YOU PLEASE COME HOME 4.BUDDY BOLDEN BLUES 5.BUNK'S BLUES 6.EH, LAS BAS 7.I FOUND A NEW BABY 8.MEMORIES OF YOU 9.MOOD INDIGO 10.SI TU VOIS MA MÈRE 11.ROSE ROOM 12.WHEN THE SAINTS GO MARCHING IN All tracks available on Bandcamp: https://billyponzio.bandcamp.com/album/tito-martino-live-session On digital plataforms, just some tracks. ============================ TITO MARTINO (clarinet, soprano sax) LUCAS SARTÓRIO (trumpet) ALEXANDRE HAGE (piano) TONY ROBSON (banjo) DECKO TELLES (acoustic bass) BILLY PONZIO (drums)
Guitar Player

Watch The Cure’s Spellbinding Live Performance of “The Forest” from 1981

In The Cure’s videos, he was traditionally seen without an electric guitar, leaving the impression that former co-guitarist Porl Thompson was behind the group’s densely shimmering six-string magic. But Robert Smith is an excellent guitarist who’s applied his colorful tones and melodies to the group’s songs in the...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy