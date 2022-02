New brand first step on company’s journey towards separate value creation. Accelleron conveys ambition “to succeed and move further”. ABB today announced that its Turbocharging division (PA), a global leader in heavy duty turbocharging for diesel and gas engines, has unveiled its new brand name “Accelleron”, a compound word of: Access – Accelerate – Excel – on and on, with a bold new color of bright purple representing a powerful, inspirational, and noble brand.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO