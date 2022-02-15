ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Italy’s Goggia fights through the pain to take downhill silver

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYANQING, China (Reuters) – On Tuesday morning, exactly 23 days after a crash in Cortina d’Ampezzo left her on crutches, Sofia Goggia woke up, downed some painkillers and lined up for the women’s downhill race at the Winter Olympics. By afternoon the Italian skier was mounting...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Goggia ignores injured knee during training run

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Defending Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia said she didn’t even think about her injured knee during Monday’s final training run where she posted the fourth fastest time. The Italian, who suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury after falling badly in a Jan. 23...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corinne Suter
Person
Sofia Goggia
kdal610.com

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter wins women’s downhill gold

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Corinne Suter won the gold medal in the women’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with a time of 1:31:87. Defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy was 0.16 seconds behind Suter and took the silver medal with compatriot Nadia Delago claiming bronze.
SPORTS
Reason.com

Olympic Athletes Can Take Drugs so Long as They Also Get an Unfair Advantage

Amid the ongoing Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, the International Testing Agency revealed that 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva had tested positive for trimetazidine, a heart medication that the agency defines as a "hormone and metabolic modulator." Valieva was suspended from further competition. The incident follows a long line...
NFL
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Olympics#Italy#Ski#Silver#Yanqing#Reuters#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
kfgo.com

Exclusive-France’s Renault says it backs moratorium on deep-sea mining

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – French automaker Renault SA has backed a moratorium on deep-sea mining, the company told Reuters on Wednesday, committing to exclude seabed metals from its supply chain in a blow to the nascent industry. In October, French President Emmanuel Macron identified deep seabed exploration as an investment...
WORLD
defector.com

Eileen Gu Is An American

There is no one like Eileen Gu. The 18-year-old American-born Olympic skier representing her mother’s birth country of China, who won gold in freestyle skiing big air last week and silver in slopestyle on Tuesday, and will seek a third medal in the halfpipe on Friday, has lived a singular life. The details of this life–and the mysteries–can be arranged almost by rote to form a number of particular narratives. The daughter of a Chinese immigrant and single mother, she’s an underdog American success story. Born and raised in a wealthy San Francisco enclave with all the trappings afforded to the American elite, she ungratefully rejected her home country to compete for China. She’s a paragon of women’s empowerment, hoping to inspire women in China to be fearless. She’s an opportunist, capitalizing on China’s vast and growing market potential. She’s a striver, just getting her bag in this capitalist world. She’s a witting or unwitting pawn for the soft-power diplomacy of a repressive regime. She’s a girlboss, jet-setting all over the world and spending her birthday on a yacht in Dubai. She’s a kid who deferred her Stanford admission and is just figuring out her life.
MUSIC
kion546.com

On bad knee, Goggia gets Olympic downhill silver; Suter wins

BEIJING (AP) — Sofia Goggia has come back less than a month after a bad crash and serious leg injury to compete in the downhill at the Beijing Olympics and earn the silver medal behind champion Corinne Suter. Goggia won the downhill for Italy four years ago at the Pyeongchang Games. She wasn’t sure she would be able to race Tuesday. Goggia was especially worried after a fall in training a week ago. Suter’s victory made Switzerland the first country to have four athletes each win a gold medal in Alpine skiing at one Olympics. Nadia Delago gave Italy the bronze medal in the downhill.
SPORTS
whtc.com

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter wins women’s downhill gold

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Corinne Suter won the gold medal in the women’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with a time of 1:31:87. Defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy was 0.16 seconds behind Suter and took the silver medal with compatriot Nadia Delago claiming bronze.
SPORTS
wincountry.com

Olympics-Alpine skiing-Swiss Suter wins women’s downhill gold

YANQING, China (Reuters) – Switzerland’s Corinne Suter won the gold medal in the women’s downhill at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday with a time of 1:31:87. Defending champion Sofia Goggia of Italy was 0.16 seconds behind Suter and took the silver medal with compatriot Nadia Delago claiming bronze.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy