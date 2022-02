LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Global central bankers face the challenge of curbing high inflation without stifling growth. That’s hard enough. But European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has an extra ball to juggle. She must also ensure the differences in bond yields between euro zone countries don’t widen to levels that undermine monetary policy, or even pose an existential threat to the single currency. Her various goals may become incompatible.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO