ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ethiopia’s parliament lifts state of emergency early

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s parliament on Tuesday voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency declared in November when rebellious Tigrayan forces had threatened to march on the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Ethiopia Horn of Africa Hunger

Drought conditions have left an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa, according to the United Nations World Food Program. People in a region including Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, the agency reported Tuesday, calling for immediate assistance to forestall a major humanitarian crisis. Drought conditions are affecting pastoral and farming communities across southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, south-eastern and northern Kenya, and south-central Somalia.
AFRICA
kfgo.com

Ugandan author critical of President Museveni flees country – lawyer

KAMPALA (Reuters) – A Ugandan author who had spent nearly a month in jail after criticising President Yoweri Museveni has fled the country, the lawyer said on Wednesday. Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, an internationally acclaimed writer, was released from jail in late January after being detianed in late December for communications offences related to a series of tweets he posted about Museveni and his son, an army general.
AFRICA
kfgo.com

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

ASHGABAT (Reuters) -Turkmenistan will hold an early presidential election on March 12, a Central Election Commission official told Reuters on Saturday, after President Kurbanguly Berdymukhamedov hinted he planned to resign. Berdymukhamedov, 64, has run the gas-rich Central Asian nation since 2006 with sweeping powers and no effective opposition. His 40-year-old...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kfgo.com

Canada’s Ontario province declares state of emergency

(Reuters) – Canada’s Ontario province declared a state of emergency on Friday, amid the ongoing trucker protests against COVID mandates, Premier Doug Ford told reporters. “I will convene Cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and service along critical infrastructure,” Ford said in a press briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parliament#State Of Emergency#Reuters#Tigrayan
kfgo.com

Sudan’s Burhan says Israel visits for security cooperation, dismisses sanctions

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Saturday that a series of meetings between Sudanese and Israeli officials were part of security and intelligence cooperation, and not political in nature. Asked about relations with the United States, he said Washington was receiving inaccurate...
WORLD
The Associated Press

WHO gets supplies to Ethiopia’s Tigray but distribution lags

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency says it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region for the first time in six months, but fuel shortages are hampering distribution. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who considers the region...
HEALTH
BBC

The hidden side of Ethiopia's brutal civil war

For more than a year, Ethiopia has been gripped by civil war. But much of the brutal conflict has taken place away from the eyes of the international media, with the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed banning what he views as "biased coverage". Fighting between federal government forces and...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Reuters

Chile anti-migrant protesters destroy camps in tense north

SANTIAGO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chilean protesters marched against immigration and crime in the Andean country's far north on Sunday, with some violent factions destroying belongings from migrant camps in the streets amid growing tension in the region over border controls. Photos showed protesters, many carrying Chilean flags, breaking up...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Russia's Parliament Asks Putin to Recognise Breakaway East Ukrainian Regions

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Tuesday to ask President Vladimir Putin to recognise two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and the European Union told Moscow not to follow through. The move by the State Duma, if approved, could further inflame a wider standoff...
POLITICS
unicefusa.org

Emergency Relief for Children & Families in Drought-Stricken Ethiopia

Families are struggling for survival as a severe drought takes hold in four regions of Ethiopia. Three consecutive failed rainy seasons have led to severe water scarcity, killing livestock and crops, forcing families out of their homes and increasing the risk of disease and severe malnutrition. More than 6.8 million...
AFRICA
kfgo.com

Philippines activists ready for long battle to keep Marcos from power

MANILA (Reuters) – Petitioners seeking to bar Ferdinand Marcos Jr from the Philippines presidency said on Friday they were bent on keeping “autocratic figures” from power and would use all legal channels to stop the election frontrunner, including the Supreme Court. Complainants failed to convince the Commission...
POLITICS
Reuters

France's highest court upholds decision to drop Rwanda investigation

PARIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation, on Tuesday upheld a decision by investigative magistrates in 2018 to drop an investigation into the killing of Rwanda's then president in 1994, which triggered a genocide. Hutu politician Juvenal Habyarimana died in April 1994 when his plane...
POLITICS
AFP

French case closed over plane attack that sparked Rwanda genocide

France's top court on Tuesday confirmed that a probe should be closed into the shooting down of a presidential plane that triggered the 1994 Rwanda genocide, ending a two-decade legal saga. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal by families of people killed in the missile attack on president Juvenal Habyarimana's aircraft on April 6, 1994. They had asked judges to reverse a lower court's decision to abandon the case against people close to current President Paul Kagame. Relations between Paris and Kigali had long been strained by the probe and its associated arrest warrants.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Mauritius delegation setting sail to press claim for Chagos Islands

The Indian Ocean archipelago is also claimed by Britain and is home to a US military base. A delegation from Mauritius is setting sail to the Chagos Islands to press the country’s claim for the Indian Ocean archipelago, which is also claimed by Britain and is home to a US military base.
WORLD
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: France in sticky situation amid crisis with Mali

PARIS (AP) — France is facing its toughest challenge in Africa in years: What to do about thousands of French troops stationed in junta-led Mali, the core of a major international anti-terrorism operation in the increasingly restive Sahel region. Mali’s coup leaders ordered France’s ambassador to leave the West...
EUROPE
wkzo.com

Mexican president suggests ‘pausing’ relations with Spain

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador suggested on Wednesday pausing diplomatic relations with Spain, accusing Spanish authorities and companies of ransacking Mexico. Lopez Obrador said it was a matter of taking a “breather” and not of breaking diplomatic ties with Spain. He said “the relationship...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy