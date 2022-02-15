ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French cloud firm InterCloud raises 100 million euros in a funding round

By Thomson Reuters
 20 hours ago

(Reuters) – France’s InterCloud said on Tuesday it had raised a further 100 million euros ($114.43 million) to support its international expansion in its latest fundraising round. InterCloud, which helps companies access multiple...

Meta closes Kustomer deal after regulatory approval

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc said on Tuesday it had closed its acquisition of Kustomer, a U.S. customer service startup, after winning conditional EU antitrust approval for the deal last month. The purchase was first announced in November 2020 but got delayed due to regulatory scrutiny including a full-scale...
Three-Month-Old Stealth Singapore Game-Fi Startup Raises Seed Funding Of US$2.7 Million

Backed by the likes of Sequoia Capital India and execs from Coinbase, CoinMarketCap and more, Ethlas is the first investor-backed game-fi startup from Singapore, and will mint its genesis NFT series in the coming weeks. Singapore, 15 Feb 2022 – Singapore-based game finance (game-fi) blockchain startup, Ethlas, announced today that...
ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
Voilà Raises $10M to Expand Fine Dining at Home in Europe

Voilà, a German-based company that connects consumers with fine dining experiences at home, has closed on 8.8 million euros (about $10 million) in funding to accelerate its European expansion, EU-Startups.com reported Tuesday (Feb 15). “We started out to bring the best restaurants, most renowned chefs and tastemakers to food...
Better Tomorrow Ventures raises $150 million for second seed fund

Better Tomorrow Ventures, a fintech-focused early stage venture firm headed by NerdWallet co-founder Jake Gibson and ex-500 Startups partner Sheel Mohnot, has raised $150 million for a sophomore fund, and $75 million for an opportunity fund. Why it matters: Fintech has been a hot sector over the past couple of...
Citi Becomes Strategic Investor in SIMON Markets

Global investment bank and financial institution Citi became the latest strategic investor in FinTech SIMON Markets LLC on Tuesday (Feb. 15). Citi is a longtime partner of SIMON, which offers an end-to-end digital suite of tools to help financial professionals navigate the investment market. Citi features structured investments and wealth management tools.
Logistics Platform Shiprocket Snaps up Supply Chain Startup Glaucus

Logistics and fulfillment platform Shiprocket is acquiring a majority stake in supply chain solutions startup Glaucus with a merger agreement on the table for undisclosed terms, according to a Monday (Feb. 14) report from The Economic Times. Shiprocket co-founder and CEO Saahil Goel said the company has its sights set...
Finnish Smartphone Reseller Swappie Raises $124M

Swappie, a Finnish smartphone reseller aimed at offering people access to the “circular smartphone economy” has raised $124 million in a Series C funding round. According to multiple media reports Tuesday (Feb. 15), the funding round was led by growth equity firm Verdane, bringing Swappie’s total funding to north of $171 million.
Dutch foundation seeks consumer damages over Apple, Google app payments

AMSTERDAM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) and Google face a potential class action lawsuit in the Netherlands over app store charges, after a foundation headed by Dutch entrepreneur Alexander Klöpping began gathering claimants. The action, which still faces legal hurdles before any court hearing, reflects growing criticism over...
Bank of America leads investment round in U.K. payments company Banked Ltd. and launches product

Bank of America Corp. said Monday it's leading an investment round in Banked Ltd. and also teaming up with the company to offer payment services in the U.K. Bank of America said it led a $20 million Series A investment round in Banked Ltd., along with Edenred Capital Partners. Existing Banked Ltd. investors also participated including Acrew, Force Over Mass, Firestartr, OM2, Love Ventures Kuvi Capital and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster. New investors in Banked Ltd. include Sidekick, 9Yards and Huey Lin. The company plans to expand in the U.S. Bank of America announced the launch of its Pay by Bank services through its relationship with Banked Ltd. Bank of America's Pay by Bank feature allows customers of e-commerce companies, initially in the UK, to pay directly from their bank account. "Pay by Bank transactions, which are based on the concept of open banking, take place in real-time and require no credit or debit card details," the bank said. "This makes online checkout simpler, faster and more secure." Faiz Ahmad, head of global transaction services at Bank of America, worked on the funding round for Banked Ltd.
Reliance invests $200 million in InMobi's Glance

Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is investing $200 million in Glance, a lock screen content company backed by Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and owned by ad-tech firm InMobi, to bring the service to new Jio smartphones this year, the companies said on Monday. The investment, made through Reliance's Jio...
The Largest Fortune 500 Companies Still Led by Their Founders

Few things in the corporate world are more captivating to a general audience than a company run by its founder. Elon Musk is a classic example. No matter what you think of the multi-billionaire businessman, serial company founder, and social media gadfly, it’s hard to look away from him or his companies Tesla and SpaceX. […]
Jio Platforms invests $200 million in Google-backed Glance

Reliance Industries, the parent firm of Jio Platforms and run by Asia’s richest man, Ambani, said its investment is part of the InMobi Group subsidiary’s Series D financing round. The new investment values Google-backed Glance at about $1.7 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. Founded in...
Tripledot Studios Raises $116M, Focuses On Acquisitions

Tripledot Studios announced it has raised $116 million at a reported $1.4 billion valuation. The Series B funding round was led by 20VC and included Access Industries, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Eldridge. The capital adds to the $78 million Series A round the mobile game developer raised 10 months ago...
Singapore-based Reebelo raises $20M to save pre-owned devices from landfills

Investors agree, with Reebelo announcing a $20 million Series A today, led by Cathay Innovation and June Fund. Other participants include FJ Labs, Naver affiliate KREAM, Moore Strategic Ventures, French Partners and Gandel Invest. Returning backers also contributed, like Antler, Maximilian Bittner (co-founder of Lazada and current CEO of Vestiaire Collective, an e-commerce site for curated pre-owned fashion) and Michael Cassau, the founder and CEO of Grover, a tech rental platform.
$8T Metaverse Market Potential May Hinge on Regulation in China

The metaverse will replace the mobile internet with a more immersive experience. That’s the prediction of Morgan Stanley on the virtual reality world where users can interact, play games and experience things as they would in the real world, as it becomes part of Big Tech firms. In a...
