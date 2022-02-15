ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron threat remains high in east Europe – WHO

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A new wave of infections from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is moving towards...

kfgo.com

wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

US issues Russia threat to China

Beijing and Moscow have previously vowed to develop their financial ties in a way third states cannot influence. China should brace for shockwaves from American sanctions on Russia if Moscow's troops stage an incursion into Ukraine, one of Washington's top officials has warned after Beijing stressed its close ties with the Kremlin in the face of Western pressure.
FOREIGN POLICY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Russia’s top diplomat says talks should continue because U.S. has offered missile deployment limits

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to continue talks with the West on Russian security demands amid tensions over Ukraine. The statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov appeared to signal the Kremlin’s intention to stay on a diplomatic path even though the U.S. has warned that Moscow could invade Ukraine at any moment.
MILITARY
International Business Times

US, Germany Step Up Pipeline Warnings If Russia Invades Ukraine

The United States and Germany on Thursday warned Russia that a major gas pipeline was at stake if it invades Ukraine, as Washington voiced hope for a diplomatic way out despite frigid statements from Moscow. A day after the United States and its allies formally responded to security demands issued...
U.S. POLITICS
Financial Times

US believes Russia plans nuclear exercise to warn west over Ukraine

Don’t miss your essential guide to what matters in Europe today. Delivered every weekday morning. US military and intelligence officials believe that Russia is planning to hold a big nuclear weapons exercise this month as a warning to Nato not to intervene if President Vladimir Putin decides to invade Ukraine.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says

MOSCOW/WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said on Friday, as it urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours after Moscow further stiffened its response to Western diplomacy. A Russian attack could begin any day...
MILITARY
International Business Times

West Warns Of 'Dangerous Moment' As Russia Hold Drills

Britain said on Thursday the "most dangerous moment" in the West's standoff with Moscow appeared imminent, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following its military buildup near Ukraine. Ukraine also staged war games and a senior U.S. official warned that "bodybags will come back to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns UK to stop ‘pointless’ sanctions threats ahead of talks on Ukraine

Russia has warned the UK to stop repeating “pointless” threats about sanctions ahead of a Moscow visit by British foreign secretary Liz Truss and defence secretary Ben Wallace for talks over the Ukraine crisis.Ms Truss and Mr Wallace will be meeting with their Russian counterparts this week amid growing concerns over a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it has any intention to attack its neighbour, despite a huge military build-up near its border with Ukraine. Speaking ahead of the first visit to the Kremlin in four years by a British foreign secretary, Ms...
POLITICS

