PS5 stock UK - live: ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ bundles added to Game’s website

Update: The PS5 has sold out at Smyths Toys . Could it drop at Game next? Read on for more information.

2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring , Sifu , Horizon: Forbidden West , Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?

Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.

Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. February has also been pretty slow. There were only four restocks last week from Smyths Toys , Very , ShopTo and Studio . But we’re ever optimistic and are hoping that our fortunes are set to change this morning.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

