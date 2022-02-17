ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 stock UK - live: ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ bundles added to Game’s website

By Alex Lee
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0PHy_0eElFfAQ00

Update: The PS5 has sold out at Smyths Toys . Could it drop at Game next? Read on for more information.

2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring , Sifu , Horizon: Forbidden West , Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?

Well, we’re sad to say that over a year since its launch, customers are still scrambling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.

Read more: Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 available now with a free trial for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. February has also been pretty slow. There were only four restocks last week from Smyths Toys , Very , ShopTo and Studio . But we’re ever optimistic and are hoping that our fortunes are set to change this morning.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

PSA: buy Horizon Forbidden West’s PS4 version to play it on PS5 for cheaper

Horizon Forbidden West’s February 18th release is almost here, but if you’re planning on getting a digital version of the game directly from Sony to play on your PS5, you should hold up just a second before pushing the buy button. While you might see listings for $69.99, such as on this landing page, you should know that the standard edition of the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West is $10 cheaper and has a free upgrade to the PS5 version.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West pre-load begins today on PS5 and PS4

Horizon Forbidden West pre-load on PS5 and PS4 begins today, ahead of next week's release on February 18. It's been about five years since the release of Horizon Zero Dawn, and now our Aloy is almost back. However, some players are confused about how to get the game ready for launch. With the pricing, upgrades, and how to pre-load your game all a little bit confusing, here's everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 review: The pinnacle of excellence

Coming from a studio mostly known for Killzone, a first-person shooter series, Horizon Zero Dawn had no right to be as amazing as it was when it released in 2017. Guerrilla was certainly no stranger to sci-fi, but Horizon's gameplay was such a departure from the developer's usual work it would have been understandable if it had its fair share of issues. Instead, it became one of the best action-RPGs to come out in recent memory. Its sequel Horizon Forbidden West continues that legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

New PS5 and PS4 Games Releasing in February 2022: How to Save $10 on 'Horizon Forbidden West'

Whenever a new month starts, there's bound to be at least one new game release. With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. If you're fortunate enough to have found a Sony PS5 or if you're still happily playing on your PS4, then there are a few games launching this month for your console.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Console#Uk#Gaming#Smyths Toys#Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1 5#Argos Scan Game#Asda
NME

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ is the second biggest PS5 launch yet

Horizon Forbidden West was the number one game in the UK boxed charts, according to GfK sales figures. As tracked by Gamesindustry.biz, sales figures found that Horizon Forbidden West was “comfortably” the biggest game of the week. It was also the second biggest PS5 launch so far, behind Spider-Man: Miles Morales which came out the same day as the console. It was also ahead of FIFA 22.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cyberpunk 2077
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Amazon
Android Central

Seagate reveals Horizon Forbidden West game drive for PS5 and PS4

Seagate is launching new limited edition Horizon Forbidden West hard drives. These drives are slated to launch at $100 for the 2TB model and $160 for the 5TB model. They aren't available yet, but you can sign up to be notified when preorders become available. Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Horizon Forbidden West: Graphics comparison across PS5 and PS4

Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West is here, continuing Aloy's adventures as she races to restore the world against a mysterious blight. It's a cross-generation game, meaning that like some other PlayStation titles, it's available on both Sony's latest and previous machines. Naturally, this means there's some fairly major changes between the two versions of the game in how they look and run, which we've examined so you can know what you'll be buying. Here's a graphics comparison of Horizon Forbidden West across PS5 and PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Why The Great Pottery Throw Down is UK television’s most quietly radical show

It’s always the quiet ones. Over the past few weeks, Channel 4’s unsuspecting Sunday-night schedule has been the place to find the most charmingly revolutionary programme around. A beacon of clay-covered representation that’s head and shoulders above the likes of Love Island’s amorphous churn of pretty little things, The Great Pottery Throw Down is flying in the face of gender norms while its contestants make seemingly innocuous garden gnomes, candlesticks and children’s crockery sets. I am obsessed.The show debuted in 2015 but was cancelled by the BBC in 2018. Since 2020 Channel 4 have been in charge, elevating it far...
TV & VIDEOS
NME

‘Horizon Forbidden West’ has gyro aiming on PS5 DualSense controller

Ahead of the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, a new video has highlighted the game’s gyro aiming with the PS5 DualSense controller. Twitter user hypedomi, who has early access to the game, demonstrated that the player could control Aloy’s bow thanks to the gyro capabilities of the DualSense (thanks, GamesRadar).
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

UK wildlife campaigners call for legal right for everyone to have access to nature

A new ‘Nature for Everyone’ campaign has been launched, calling for the legal right to access nature for all. More than 60 nature, planning, health and equality organisations are on board, and want the government to ensure that equal access to thriving natural spaces is a key component of it’s levelling up reforms. Despite the comprehensive evidence that accessible, nature-rich spaces boost our physical and mental wellbeing, and reduce mortality, one in three people in England cannot access nature near their home. Today the coalition behind the campaign, which includes The Wildlife Trusts, Greenpeace and the Institute for Public Policy...
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Netflix's New Action Movie Is Already Topping the Charts

The new Netflix original film Fistful of Vengeance is dominating the charts this weekend just days after its release. The supernatural action movie dropped worldwide on Thursday, Feb. 17 and at the time of this writing, it is holding strong on the unofficial Top 10 list on Flix Patrol. Chances seem good that it will land on Netflix's official Top 10 lists next week.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Residents of basement flats across UK ‘at risk of drowning in flash floods’

There is a risk people in basement flats could drown in flash floods across the UK, experts have said, amid warnings these weather events will become more frequent due to the climate crisis.It comes as three storms battered the UK in a matter of days, with hundreds evacuated from homes near swelling river banks on Monday.A climate policy expert said there was a “real risk” a flash flood could cause people to drown in London after a taskforce warned more needed to be done to prepare for future flooding in the capital.Alastair Chisholm from the Chartered Institution of Water...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Urgent warning for Chrome users ahead of major browser update

Some of the world’s biggest websites could crash due to an upcoming browser update to Chrome, Edge and Firefox, web developers have warned.Billions of web users could be impacted by the update – Chrome, Edge and Firefox have around 4 billion users combined – as the three browsers move to version number ‘100’.It is the first time the browsers have used a three-digit version number, which many leading websites are reportedly unprepared for.Yahoo, HBO Go and T-Mobile are among the sites that may not be able to process Chrome, Edge and Firefox 100, as outdated code means they will only...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

The Independent

513K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy