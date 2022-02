January month-end rebalance of the iBoxx GBP Index, saw net insertions of GBP 12.09 billion of notional. The steep month-on-month increase came seasonally after many bonds departed the index in the year-end rebalance. The sub-sovereigns category, which the previous month dominated the exits, added the highest notional value in January. About GBP 10.50 billion of new debt came from supranational banks or other agencies. All of the new issuance was of bonds with maturity of less than seven years. The overall index duration on the first trading day of February decreased to 11.15, compared to beginning of January 11.60 (see table below).

