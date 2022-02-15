ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single Ticket Claims $185.3 Million Powerball Jackpot

By Bruce Mikells
 18 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

I am guessing that somewhere in the midst of all the romance that was Valentine's evening last night, some individual, either a male, female or some combination of the two was alone and not feeling loved. That's how it would have had to have happened if we are to believe the...

