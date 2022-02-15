Transfer news: Players not convinced by Rangnick

Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United’s players of being “disrespectful” towards the club’s coaching staff, after reports that Ralf Rangnick’s assistant had been nicknamed ‘Ted Lasso’. ESPN reported on Friday that United’s players were growing frustrated with interim manager Rangnick’s training sessions, which have largely been led by his American assistant Chris Armas. The report said that United’s players had taken to describing Armas as Ted Lasso, a reference to the fictional American head coach and title character from the hit comedy. “The fact they were describing the number two of Ralf Rangnick as Ted Lasso, I didn’t find...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO