Premier League

Transfer news: Players not convinced by Rangnick

BBC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo and several other Manchester United players do not believe interim boss Ralf Rangnick has the ability to manage the club and is out of his depth at Old Trafford. (AS - in...

www.bbc.co.uk

SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike effort added late gloss to the score.
LFCTransferRoom

Sky Sports Pundit Gary Neville Calls Out Manchester United's Weak Players For Undermining Ralf Rangnick

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville is disgusted at the club's players as the undermine manager Ralf Rangnick, claiming he knows who they are. Manchester United under the Glazer ownership has gone from bad to worse. From allowing a banker to run the club in Ed Woodward to allowing player power to overcome any leadership a manager has.
Tribal Football

Rangnick admits Man Utd players struggling for confidence

Ralf Rangnick has admitted Manchester United's players are low on confidence. The Red Devils haven't won in three straight matches heading into Tuesday's Premier League clash with Brighton at Old Trafford. "Obviously, when you're 1-0 up in three consecutive games and concede an equaliser, this also affects the mind of...
The Independent

Gary Neville responds after Manchester United players compare Ralf Rangnick’s assistant to Ted Lasso

Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United’s players of being “disrespectful” towards the club’s coaching staff, after reports that Ralf Rangnick’s assistant had been nicknamed ‘Ted Lasso’. ESPN reported on Friday that United’s players were growing frustrated with interim manager Rangnick’s training sessions, which have largely been led by his American assistant Chris Armas. The report said that United’s players had taken to describing Armas as Ted Lasso, a reference to the fictional American head coach and title character from the hit comedy. “The fact they were describing the number two of Ralf Rangnick as Ted Lasso, I didn’t find...
Premier League
Daily Mail

Manchester United 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes goals see hosts return to the top four... as impressive Seagulls go a goal down and have Lewis Dunk sent off in 81 seconds of madness

Early in the second half Manchester United's Luke Shaw ambled without purpose down the left and played an infield pass to nobody that almost went out of play on the other side of the pitch. In the stands, they could hardly be bothered to complain. By then the United support...
ESPN

Solskjaer also to blame if Manchester United miss top four - Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick says former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to shoulder some of the blame if Manchester United miss out on a place in the top four this season. United are stuttering in the race of Champions League football after successive draws with Burnley and Southampton. Rangnick admits he...
Financial World

Ralf Rangnick: "I know what it takes for next season"

Manchester United is not playing well under Ralf Rangnick either and will have a tough fight for 4th place. The German expert is also aware of this, and he seems to be a realist. "Right now, this is exactly what Manchester United needs and wants to finish fourth in the league, this is the highest possible achievement we can get."
Daily Mail

Paul Merson claims fans are 'still caught up on the Pochettino of seven years ago' and he 'doesn't understand' why Man United want to hire the PSG boss this summer... as he tells the Red Devils to get Brendan Rodgers instead

Paul Merson says he cannot understand why Manchester United want to hire Mauricio Pochettino this summer and has urged the Red Devils to pursue Brendan Rodgers instead. Pochettino is thought to be a leading contender to take over at Old Trafford this summer when the Red Devils announce the long-term successor to the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
