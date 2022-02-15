Transfer news: City keen on Barca's Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoreless start to 2022 now extends to six games after his weekend blank against Southampton.The Manchester United forward had a goal disallowed and another goalbound effort cleared and is now on his longest scoreless run since 2010.Here, we look at the Portugal star’s current drought and how it compares to his previous record.Ronaldo’s rough runSince scoring United’s third in a 3-1 win over Burnley on December 30, Ronaldo has been held at bay for six straight games:Manchester United 0 Wolves 1, January 3Standing in as captain, Ronaldo had a goal disallowed in the second half before Joao Moutinho...
