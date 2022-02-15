ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news: City keen on Barca's Gonzalez

 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City are among a host of Premier League...

BBC

Transfer rumours: Rudiger, Carlos, Pogba, Nkunku, Gonzalez, Icardi

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 28, says the club will decide whether he stays or goes when his present deal ends in the summer. The Germany international has already received offers to join Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Athletic - subscription) Newcastle will return to Sevilla in the summer with a...
Tribal Football

Sergio Ramos out of PSG clash with Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos is out of PSG's Champions League clash with Real Madrid. Ramos will miss this week's Champions League game against his former side Real Madrid due to a muscle injury, according to the French club. However, former Barça striker Neymar does seem set to return to the PSG squad,...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona to battle Chelsea for Juventus' Matthijs de Ligt

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barca and Chelsea want De Ligt. Juventus could face a fight to...
Newsday

Champions League returns: PSG-Real Madrid highlights last 16

The Champions League is back. It's the start of the knockout stage, with the headline match being the meeting between European football's aristocrat -- the 13-time winner Real Madrid -- and an upstart in Paris Saint-Germain, which is looking to be continental champion for the first time. A look at...
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi demanding new contract for Roberto

Barcelona coach Xavi is demanding Sergi Roberto be secured to a new contract. Sport says Roberto is out of contract in June and has not renewed. He joined the club aged 14 from Gimnastic de Tarragona and his future, right now, is complicated because the offer he has received from the club does not match with what he has in mind.
Sporting News

PSG vs. Real Madrid time, TV channel, stream, lineups, betting odds for Champions League match

It's the clash of the titans in the Champions League, as 13-time winners Real Madrid face a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16. The Parisian side only managed to win three of its six group games, leaving them in second position behind Manchester City, while Real Madrid topped their group, five points clear of Italian champions Inter Milan.
The Spun

Gareth Bale Is Leaving Real Madrid: Soccer Fans React

After nearly a decade at Real Madrid with countless accolades achieved, superstar striker Gareth Bale is leaving the world’s most decorated soccer club. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti announced today that Bale will leave the club when his contract expires in June. Ancelotti cited injuries and a lack of motivation contributing to Bale’s impending departure. But he made it clear that the team will honor Bale’s wishes as a thanks for his service to the club.
kfgo.com

Soccer-Barca’s Araujo apologises for his gesture in Espanyol match

(Reuters) – Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo apologised for his “unfortunate gesture” in Sunday’s 2-2 LaLiga draw away at city rivals Espanyol, saying the “tension” of the match led to the incident. Araujo appeared to be taking aim at Espanyol midfielder Nico Melamed while he...
BBC

Kylian Mbappe: Is PSG striker destined to join Real Madrid this summer?

When Kylian Mbappe lines up for Paris St-Germain on Tuesday against Real Madrid he will face the club he will almost certainly join when his contract expires this summer. While nothing has been confirmed, it would be a major shock if the France striker does not end up in the white shirt he has dreamed of wearing since he was a kid.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo’s barren runs as United ace suffers longest drought since 2010

Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoreless start to 2022 now extends to six games after his weekend blank against Southampton.The Manchester United forward had a goal disallowed and another goalbound effort cleared and is now on his longest scoreless run since 2010.Here, we look at the Portugal star’s current drought and how it compares to his previous record.Ronaldo’s rough runSince scoring United’s third in a 3-1 win over Burnley on December 30, Ronaldo has been held at bay for six straight games:Manchester United 0 Wolves 1, January 3Standing in as captain, Ronaldo had a goal disallowed in the second half before Joao Moutinho...
