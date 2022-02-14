ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Lenovo Legion Y90 tops Master Lu benchmark, packs 18 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage

By Peter
gsmarena.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenovo has been teasing the Legion Y90 since the beginning of the year, but the gaming phone is yet to achieve official status. From what Lenovo has revealed, this will be a performance powerhouse and we have the first unofficial evidence of that. The makers of the Master Lu...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch with a quad-curved display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has not arrived yet, with Samsung set to unveil the whole Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Ice Universe is already making predictions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably due in early 2023. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's spiritual successor, Ice Universe asserts that Samsung could move away from this design language with next year's Ultra flagship.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: Which should you buy?

Are the built-in S Pen and Note-like design enough to draw you away from Google's excellent software?. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has enjoyed a few months as one of the best big Android phones around. Now, there’s new competition in the form of Samsung’s latest phablet, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While it may not feel like a proper Galaxy S device, the latest Ultra is gunning for the top slot all the same. We’re here to help you decide which beast of a device is right for you in our Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Pixel 6 Pro showdown.
NFL
xda-developers

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) launched, packing average specs at an average price

Motorola has a ton of devices for all different kinds of price ranges, and one of the company’s more unique offerings is its G Stylus line of smartphones. These tend to be more middle-of-the-road smartphones with average specifications and a reasonable price, with the added addition of a Samsung-style stylus that can dock inside of the phone. The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) has just launched, and it’s pretty much just an iterative improvement over last year’s model.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ram#Smart Phone#Lenovo Legion#Tb#Amoled#Hdr#Tenaa
Ubergizmo

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Review (RTX 3070, i7-11700KF)

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i makes me look at pre-built gaming PCs positively. Pre-built Gaming PCs have become more attractive than ever in a tough supply-chain market, as OEMs often get critical components such as graphics cards more quickly and at lower prices than consumers. However, Gaming PC buyers are...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Samsung announces Galaxy S22 release date, price, and specs

It’s that time of the year when Samsung unveils its next-generation Galaxy S series flagship phones. As expected, the first major Unpacked press conference of 2022 has brought us three flagship Galaxy S22 phones and three flagship Galaxy Tab S8 tablets. But the Galaxy S22 series is unlike any other Galaxy S iterations so far. That’s because Samsung has folded the Galaxy Note design into the Galaxy S series this year. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is the new Note, featuring a design that’s totally different from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
gsmarena.com

Lenovo Legion Y90 screenshots reveal more specs, confirm 18 GB RAM

Gamers are not the sharpest tools in the shed. There is a reason why 18GB is overkill for v... Well I get your point but you're only talking about what single application makes use of all that RAM. The answer is clearly none, but then while multi-tasking, it is required to have that much RAM and it clearly makes a difference. Most phone companies design their custom OS in a way that all that RAM isn't really needed, because of aggressive battery management, and the phone software will just close apps in the background if they are lying unused, or if keep increasing in number, but with the restrictions being removed, then it does make a difference. Gaming phones manage RAM differently, and apps remain open in the background for longer periods, and then one can start to see how RAM is important in a gaming phone at least. On a regular phone it doesn't make much sense tho.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Realme C35 launches with 50MP main camera

Not bad. Looks good, chipset is ok for the positioning of this device and if the OS is not to demanding it should work fine. Had some experience with that hardware and it's ok as long as you accept that it is basic. It could be a lot worse. The only thing I still don't get is why the hell all basic phones should have this ugly V notch. Why not a U notch that is more on par with the overall shape of the phone and follows the same curvatures as the display does, more symmetrical thus. I do understand that it's not economical to use punch hole displays at this price point.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro finally launch in India

Anonymous — "Phones are made to call, not to play" That would be true on your Nokia 3310, b... Phones are mini computers now. Not dumb feature phones that are more of an appliance. People still stuck in the past. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. fCC. Hahaha, they are the...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

New Lenovo Legion Y700 power details surface but the compact gaming tablet's release date and price remain hidden

Lenovo has shared some new details about its upcoming compact gaming tablet, the Legion Y700. The Chinese OEM has revealed the battery capacity and fast-charging support specifications for the 8.8-inch slate, and there has also been some information leaked about the panel type. No price or release date has been given for the Lenovo Legion Y700 yet.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Our Moto G51 5G video review is out

Motorola's G series has been its main driver of sales ever since it was conceived in 2013. It's been a while, and over the years we've seen a lot of evolution in the range, but the basic idea behind it remains the same: deliver a very good affordable package. The...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 undergoes durability tests, gets disassembled on video

That's no excuses, even phones with FHD+ display and smaller camera sensor, no periscope,... Your this comment made me laugh. When it's nicely resistance, there any rubber gasket isn't needed. Chinese phones barely comes with ip6x certification. On the other hand Samsung flagships remain the coolest phone among other androids while Chinese toys become toast maker in the stretch tests..
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

What’s the difference between Samsung’s Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra?

Samsung has just announced the new Galaxy S22 range of flagship smartphones that are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US and the Exynos 2200 in other regions. The new phones run Android 12 with One UI 4.1 out of the box and feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, in-display fingerprint sensors, and in the case of the S22 Plus and S22 Ultra models, speedy 45W wired charging. If you are wondering which model to order, join us after the break to compare the specifications of the new Galaxy S22 range side-by-side.
NFL
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 series hot take

The S22 and S22+ (but not S22 Ultra) are the first ever Android phones without a chin (yes, Go... Actually, the S22 Ultra barely has a chin, but because of the wraparound display, the tiny bottom bezel is prominent. I'm a big fan of the S22 design. That flat back,...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy