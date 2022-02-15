ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gets Bluetooth certified

gsmarena.com
 18 hours ago

Every company should do this... It's time we do something for nature. Companies do profit, but...

www.gsmarena.com

Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra one year later: Is it still worth buying?

It's been a year, but is it still worth grabbing a Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2022?. At the end of 2021, Android Authority readers voted the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as the year’s best phone. It faced some tough competition, most notably from the Google Pixel 6 series, of which the vanilla model was our Editor’s Choice pick for 2021. But we’re a year on from the phone’s launch now, so how does the Galaxy S21 Ultra stack up in 2022?
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 leak reveals real-world cases for each model

Real-world cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have leaked. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Smart Clear View Cover, while its smaller siblings will be outfitted with leather cases. The upcoming phones are expected to be unveiled on February 9. As the Samsung Galaxy S22 series announcement date...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra plus Tab S8 Ultra announced at Samsung's first Unpacked 2022

It isn't quite spring, but that isn't stopping Samsung from kicking off one of its biggest events of the year to announce its next Galaxy phone. This year, the company debuted its new Galaxy S22 phone line, with updates over previous models almost entirely focused on content creation: better photography, video and social capture and sharing. The line's comprised of the S22, the larger Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the top-spec'd Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The latter replaces the Note, complete with a garaged S-Pen.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Samsung spent the morning revealing its latest smartphones and tablets, and all...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra first-look review: The new king of Android phones

Announced on 9 February, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra promises to be the most advanced Android phone ever built. It’s a marriage of the retired Galaxy note range and the flagship Galaxy S range that brings full S-Pen stylus functionality to Samsung’s do-it-all smartphone.Absorbing the features and design of the super-premium note series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra (£1,149, Samsung.com) looks nothing like its smaller S22 and S22 plus siblings. It’s descended from a class of extra-large phones once labelled phablets – until the average size of phones crept upwards to the point that the distinction stopped being useful –...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Jabra's newest true wireless earbuds are discounted for the first time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If the early bird catches the worm, the first company that unveiled an interesting new pair of true wireless earbuds this year probably caught the attention of plenty of cable-hating audiophiles put off by the AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's prices.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and sales for February 2022

Samsung just held its Galaxy Unpacked event, pulling back the curtain on its new flagship smartphones, and with pre-orders now available, there are already some worthy Samsung Galaxy S22 deals on tap if you’re looking to get your hands on the first major Android release of 2022. Samsung Galaxy S22 sales are mostly limited to cellular carriers and Samsung itself at the moment, but there are nonetheless some juicy discounts available. We’re here to point you in the right direction with the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals you can score before the devices ship out on February 25.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Compared: iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro versus Samsung Galaxy S22

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Until Samsung's new S22 range of phones is shipping, they can't readily be compared with Apple'siPhone 13 models, but the published specifications suggest the Android release has a lot going for it.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Galaxy A53 5G gets another approval. Could it ship with a 25W charger?

The Galaxy A53 5G appears to have secured another approval ahead of its eventual release. This time, Thailand’s NBTC is the one that got a hold of the device for testing purposes. Previously, the Galaxy A53 5G passed through TENAA in China, Bluetooth SIG, and the FCC, not to mention various online benchmarks.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy A13 review: Cheap 5G comes at a cost

The Galaxy A13 brings 5G and more power than ever to Samsung's budget line, but they both come at a high cost. There are better value Galaxy A series phones out there for those buying unlocked, but the Galaxy A13 is still a reasonable buy from US carriers if you can find a good deal.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Samsung and BTS are getting ready to make history at Galaxy Unpacked 2022

BTS is coming to Galaxy Unpacked 2022! The collaboration between Samsung and the K-Pop group turned global phenomenon continues this year, though the scope of the partnership for this year remains unknown. Samsung teased via Twitter that BTS is coming to Galaxy Unpacked 2022 on February 9. As we all...
CELL PHONES

