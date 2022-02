In 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a report on the impact of 1.5 degrees celsius of warning. It warned of global catastrophe and said the world needed to cut emissions in half by 2030. Yet, as we are now in 2022, the state of affairs on climate is deeply disturbing. In 2021, global emissions increased 5% according to the International Energy Agency. With less than 9 years till 2030, we continue to barrel down the path of climate inaction and increased emissions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO