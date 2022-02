UPDATE 2: Vanessa Pedro has been located. UPDATE: Police are also searching for a second Essex 13-year-old. Original story below… ——— ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing from the Essex area. Vanessa Pedro is 5’2” tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has been reported missing from the 900-block of Sandalwood Road. … Continue reading "Police searching for 13-year-old reported missing from Essex area" The post Police searching for 13-year-old reported missing from Essex area appeared first on Nottingham MD.

ESSEX, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO