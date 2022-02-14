ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

14 Useful Home Products for People with Limited Mobility

By Glenda Taylor
BobVila
BobVila
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The everyday chores and activities most people take for granted can seem impossible for others. Physical limitations, even mild ones, can affect the ability to eat, dress oneself, move about the home safely, and perform routine tasks. Fortunately, many manufacturers today are making products that allow those with limited mobility to...

www.bobvila.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

10 Screwdriver Types Every Toolbox Should Have

Every DIYer's toolbox needs screwdrivers, but which ones? Here's a rundown of the screwdriver types you're most likely to need around the house. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Lift Chair For#Wifi#Shower Chair
Photo & Video Tuts+

Using a WooCommerce Related Products Plugin

When you run an online store, there’s no such thing as selling too many products. Just because the customer has found what they’re looking for, doesn't mean you can’t convince them to throw a few more items into their cart. If you’ve ever spent any time on...
INTERNET
TechRepublic

How to get product discounts with the Microsoft Home Use Program

One of the benefits of having a Microsoft licensing program for your organization is that your employees can enjoy discounts on Microsoft products. Through the Microsoft Home Use Program, you and any other employee can purchase Microsoft 365 and other products at a low rate. The major requirement is that you all would need your own personal Microsoft account in order to sign in and shop. Here’s how it works.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Using Power Tool Batteries in Mobile Projects

In this Andreas Spiess video, he shows how you can 3D print adapters for power tool batteries that will turn them into a power supply for mobile applications. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Best Presidents' Day Appliance Sales to Shop 2022: Best Buy, Home Depot and More

After two years of becoming homebodies, we've finally taken stock of everything we need to improve our living space in 2022, and have found that we could actually use a few new home appliances. So, if you've also been surviving the pandemic with an older microwave or a basic drip coffee maker, don't worry -- Presidents' Day home sales have officially kicked off, and the season is now chock-full of incredible deals on all the latest gadgets to help turn your smart home fantasies into a reality.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
People

Even Snobby Sleepers Are Replacing Their Goose-Down Pillows with This Now-$27 Set from Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Getting a good night's sleep often revolves around a few variables, including sleeping on soft bed sheets and finding a mattress that suits your preferences (whether that's a firm or extra soft option). Securing a pillow is just as important, so if you've been in search of a new one to test out, consider the Coolzon Down Alternative Bed Pillows, which cost $27 for a set of two at Amazon — that's just $13.50 apiece.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This wooden smart home sensor doesn’t need batteries

Researchers at the Beijing Institute of Nanoenergy and Nanosystems have developed a means of creating a wood-based triboelectric self-powered smart home sensor. Basically, it can harness the energy you use to press a button or step on the ground to send wireless signals around the house. With this system, a layer of wood has a thin copper film applied to the underside, which makes contact with a non-stick layer beneath when pressed, and generates an electric charge. That charge can then be used to power a sensor and emit a signal.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk review

As the name suggests, the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk eschews some of the premium features of its Electric Standing Desk to be more affordable. The desk is only available in one size and you can pick from either a white or black finish for the desktop and legs. Even with just a single motor, the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk lowers and raises quickly with just the push of a button. This smaller, more streamlined desk can hold up to 150lb (68kg) and the laminate desktop is both durable and easy to clean. For what the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk lacks in premium features, it makes up for this in price while still being a breeze to set up and use.
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

9 Types of Wood Router Tools

A router tool shapes edges, cuts mortises and holes and makes cutouts and grooves. Here's a list of router types and accessories. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
ELECTRONICS
Food & Wine

This Adjustable Bakeware Rack Is Like Having Custom-Built Kitchen Cabinets or a Fraction of the Price

Finding the cutting board I need feels like a puzzle I can't solve. Every few months, I neatly stack them in my cabinet, the smallest sitting atop the largest in an unbalanced rectangular mountain. But a week later, they're a terrible jumble and I'm wondering if I really need to find the cutting board I reserve for slicing chicken breasts into tenders.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Best standing desk converters for home office and WFH in 2022

Getting rid of your old office desk can be a hassle so why not breathe new life into it with a standing desk converter? The best standing desk converters allow you to continue using your existing desk but in a whole new way. You now have the option of working from either a sitting or standing position without having to buy and assemble a whole new desk.
ELECTRONICS
Tree Hugger

Nestron's Cube Two X Is a Futuristic Small and Smart Prefab

There is a whole range of possibilities when it comes to prefabricated modular housing—some might be as simple as a prefab cabin in the woods or a home office in the backyard; others are designed as stackable and programmable smart homes, perhaps strong enough to withstand natural disasters or for seniors looking to age in place affordably.
AMAZON
NBC News

This backpack is my portable home around the world

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. I’ve been lucky enough to travel all my...
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Keep your shoes organized with these 12 sleek storage ideas

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
beezzly.com

What Is the Best Air Conditioner For a Mobile Home?

Learn what types of AC units are considered to be the best, how much space you might need for it, and how much it might cost to you. If you have a mobile home or if you live in a manufactured home, you will definitely need to install an air conditioning unit.
ELECTRONICS
BobVila

BobVila

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tried, True, Trustworthy Home Advice

 https://www.bobvila.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy