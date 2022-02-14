14 Useful Home Products for People with Limited Mobility

As the name suggests, the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk eschews some of the premium features of its Electric Standing Desk to be more affordable. The desk is only available in one size and you can pick from either a white or black finish for the desktop and legs. Even with just a single motor, the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk lowers and raises quickly with just the push of a button. This smaller, more streamlined desk can hold up to 150lb (68kg) and the laminate desktop is both durable and easy to clean. For what the Vari Essential Electric Standing Desk lacks in premium features, it makes up for this in price while still being a breeze to set up and use.

