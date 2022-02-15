ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We Have An Obligation to Win" - Joao Cancelo Discusses Manchester City's Champions League Quest Ahead of Sporting Lisbon Tie

By Adam Booker
 18 hours ago
It is no secret that the final jewel in Manchester City's crown since the Abu Dhabi United takeover in 2008 is the Champions League, with any of the likes of Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and as of now, Pep Guardiola, having failed to lead the Sky Blues to European glory during their tenure as manager.

The five-time Premier League champions have come close on many occasions however, with a semi-final appearance in 2016 and suffering a crushing defeat in the final against Chelsea in May last season.

Manchester City have, as a result, often come under criticism for their recurring setbacks in Europe's elite club competition, with many around football of the opinion that the Premier League leaders are yet to truly establish themselves as a world superpower despite their domestic domination over the past decade.

Despite the pressure on him and his side to deliver the Champions League, Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo believes the club are as determined as ever to secure the title this season.

"We are a very strong team. The players we have know how to deal with the pressure but we're going again the best teams in Europe," Cancelo said ahead of the squad's trip to Lisbon for the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Sporting on Wednesday evening.

"It (the Champions League) is a difficult competition, but we embrace the pressure and have an obligation to win. The players work to win the Champions League and that's what we aim to do."

And while the squad may be aware that the outside talk is claiming that Manchester City are desperate to win the Champions League to be regarded as one of the big boys in Europe, Cancelo reveals that Pep Guardiola's side are just taking it one game at a time as they are still competing on three fronts.

"People on the outside (believe City are desperate for the Champions League this season), yes," the 27-year-old added.

"We take things game by game. We know we have one of the best teams in Europe. Winning the Champions League is not an obligation, you go up against the best players and teams.

"We are capable but it is not an obligation. We have to be aware of it, we have top players. It is good people put this pressure on us. It is a sign people think we are capable of winning it. We know we are capable, but there is not an obligation."

