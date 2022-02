PSTL is yielding over 5% which is more than attractive in the industrial and office REIT sector. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) is a unique REIT with a virtual monopoly in its sector. The company is yielding over 5% which is not only attractive for income investors but rare in the industrial and office REIT sectors. The company has already experienced exponential growth in its last-mile delivery service thanks to the growth of eCommerce in the last years but analysts expect that this growth will continue. PSTL is trading on fair valuation and despite some post office closures the company has rock-solid rental payments on time from USPS which makes the company an excellent choice for long-term income investors.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO