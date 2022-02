Earlier this month, Apple changed how Apple Arcade’s schedule is revealed by giving us a list of the four new releases for the month in advance. I thought the upcoming updates listed in that feature were too few given how many games on the service get updated. This week, there were a few more games updated in addition to the advertised Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls update. Before getting to the updates, Ninja Kiwi Games’ Bloons TD 6+ () has joined Apple Arcade as an App Store Great. Bloons TD 6+ is one of the most popular tower defense games out there, and it has arrived with all the updates including 4 player co-op and more on Apple Arcade. Check it out here on the App Store. Watch the Bloons TD 6 trailer below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO