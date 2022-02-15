ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' big win sets stage for bigger challenge: matchup with Suns

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 18 hours ago

The Los Angeles Clippers just convincingly defeated the second-best team in the NBA. Now they will look to knock off the best. One night after notching a 119-104 triumph over the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles looks to parlay it into an impressive double-double when it visits the Phoenix Suns on...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Riverside Press Enterprise

Reggie Jackson, Clippers hold off Luka Doncic, Mavs

One more time – with feeling. In their second meeting in three days with the Dallas Mavericks, and their fourth and final clash of the regular season, the Clippers got more physical on defense and on the boards. That, and a late-fourth-quarter flourish from Reggie Jackson to push them over the top, allowing them to wrestle a 99-97 win away from Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
mavs.com

Clippers clip Mavs, 99-97, despite 45 points from Doncic

Luka Doncic was up to his old tricks again Saturday night at American Airlines Center. But unfortunately, this time the Dallas Mavericks couldn’t ride his success to another victory. Still carrying a hot hand from this past Thursday’s historic output against the Los Angeles Clippers, Doncic finished Saturday’s outing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Torrey Craig
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Terance Mann
Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Los Angeles Clippers#The Golden State Warriors#The Phoenix Suns#The Milwaukee Bucks#Orlando Magic 132
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
abc17news.com

Devin Booker leads NBA-leading Suns past Magic 132-105

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 26 points and Deandre Ayton had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 132-105 Saturday night. Chris Paul recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 assists, and the Suns had nine players score in double figures. Phoenix has won 16 of 17 games and owns the NBA’s best record at 46-10. The Magic were led by rookie guard Jalen Suggs, who scored 20 points, two shy of his career-high, and a season-high 10 assists. Cole Anthony scored 17 points, and Chuma Okeke had 15 points off the bench.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

BJ Armstrong Points Out Hilarious Problem Bronny James Could Have If He Plays With LeBron: "Can You Imagine, The Fellows Want To Go Out, But Your Dad’s In The Lobby."

LeBron James is enjoying unprecedented levels of dominance when it comes to individual play despite being in the 19th season of his NBA career. The King is 37 and has had shown no signs of slowing down. Considering that his son Bronny is now in high school and looks set to be a part of the NBA, it's almost a certainty that LeBron won't retire before he has a chance to play with his son.
NBA
NESN

Lakers, Clippers, Bucks Among Teams Interested in Goran Dragic

A disastrous start to the season wasn’t enough to convince the Los Angeles Lakers to make a trade at the deadline. However, they quickly noted that they would be active in the buy-out market after failing to add a much-needed piece to their roster. The Lakers have shifted their...
NBA
tonyspicks.com

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns 2/15/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Clippers will turn their guns towards “The Oasis of the Desert” against the Suns at Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday evening. The LA Clippers managed to cruise past the Golden State Warriors to a score of 119-104 last night. SG Terance Mann led the...
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Jazz chasing rare road win in game vs. Lakers

Fresh off a 6-0 homestand, the Utah Jazz will test their mettle on the road Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. But the Jazz also enter the game with five consecutive road defeats, including a 101-95 loss to the Lakers on Jan. 17. Those road issues came in January amid a limited roster.
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Nets bring new 'vibe' into clash with Knicks

Moments after the Brooklyn Nets finished their first win in more than three weeks, cheering from the locker room was audible, and talk about a different environment highlighted the postgame comments. After ending their 11-game losing streak, the Nets will seek their first winning streak in nearly a month Wednesday...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy